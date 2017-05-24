Lacrosse season’s been done for a month, but Joe Venazio had one goal left to score

With his senior season, Joe Venazio wanted to leave an indelible mark with the Carolina Forest lacrosse program.
Chalk that one up as a mission accomplished.
The attacker scored 79 goals and assisted on 29 more this past lacrosse season, helping the Panthers to the program’s first postseason win and being honored as an all-state performer.
Venazio added another notch to his belt on Wednesday, being named a high school All-American by U.S. Lacrosse.
The Carolina Forest standout was one of seven Palmetto State players earning All-America distinction.
Class 5A champion Wando placed three players on the list, including goalie David Gottesman, midfielder Riley Seay and attack Sam Weis. Also selected was Bishop England’s Conor Malark and Griffin Bailey of Clover, along with A.C. Flora’s Sam Dufie.
Accomplishments in the classroom were also recognized, as Waccamaw attacker Hanes Grafe and defenseman Hunter Lane earned All-Academic honors by U.S. Lacrosse.
