After reopening his recruitment, Carolina Forest’s Moss commits to school closer to home

Finally, a place for former Carolina Forest hoops standout Duane Moss to call home.
More than a month after being released from his letter of intent at Youngstown State, the former Panthers basketball star committed to Chattanooga on Sunday.
“After a lot of thought and prayers, I’ve decided to commit to UT-Chattanooga! #GoMocs!,” Moss said via Twitter.
In his last full season at Carolina Forest, Moss averaged 13.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. He spent the large share of the 2016-17 basketball campaign on the bench, a nagging back injury the culprit.
Moss chose the Penguins over Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Middle Tennessee and South Carolina, among others. His commitment began to waver in March when longtime Youngstown State men’s hoops coach Jerry Slocum retired.
As a result, he decided the reopen his recruitment, with two suitors – Chattanooga and UNC-Greensboro – standing a head above the rest.
In the end, however, it was the relationship with the Mocs’ coaching staff and the belief he can learn from them that shifted him solidly in their direction.
“(New Chattanooga men’s basketball coach Lamont Paris) was at Wisconsin and has connections that can help me play beyond college if the opportunity comes,” Moss said. “The coaching staff seems really invested in me and the play style fits.”
Last season, Chattanooga finished 19-12 overall, and 10-8 in the Southern Conference.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
