Myrtle Beach area Youth Shrine Bowl combine rescheduled

Area youths and others headed toward the Grand Strand for Sunday’s Youth Shrine Bowl combine will have to wait a tad longer to impress scouts.
Due to ongoing activities related to Harley Bike Week in Myrtle Beach over the next several days, the event originally scheduled for Sunday will instead take place on June 11.
Youths will vie for an opportunity to play in the Youth Shrine Bowl, an extension of the annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas currently played at Wofford College’s Gibbs Stadium in Spartanburg. In addition to the game pitting seniors from North and South Carolina against each other, two more games will feature the twin states’ gridiron stars of the future.
One game featuring athletes at the seventh- and eighth-grade level will take place at UNC Charlotte on Dec. 30. Meanwhile, a contest between sixth graders from the two states will occur prior to the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas on Dec. 16 at 10 a.m.
The Myrtle Beach combine will take place on June 11 at Ashley Booth Field from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Other combines are scheduled for two sites in North Carolina — June 3 in High Point, and another June 4 in Hope Mills. Irmo High School will also host an event on June.
For more information or to register, call 910-373-7337 or go online at http://youthsb.website.siplay.com/.
