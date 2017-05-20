The effort of former Myrtle Beach standout and current member of the Dartmouth baseball team Michael Calamari was recognized in his first season at the Ivy League school, his contribution earning honorable mention.
May 20, 2017 12:30 PM

Ivy League education? Baseball too? Myrtle Beach alum showing he can master both

By Joe L. Hughes II

By attending Dartmouth, Myrtle Beach alum Michael Calamri is at worst earning a world-class education.

On the baseball diamond, however, the former Seahawks baseball standout used his freshman season to teach opposing pitchers a valuable lesson.

Following a debut season in which he batted .325 — and a solid .400 against Ivy League pitching — Calamari capped things by being named an honorable mention performer in the conference.

He also has a home run and 16 RBIs, while managing a .446 on-base percentage as a member of the Big Green.

The 6-foot, 210-pound freshman was a three-year letterman for Myrtle Beach, earned the distinction of being an All-State 3A performer and Region VI-3A Player of the Year as a senior. Calamari also was selected a North-South All-Star his final season in a Seahawks uniform.

Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII

