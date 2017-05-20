Ivy League education? Baseball too? Myrtle Beach alum showing he can master both

By attending Dartmouth, Myrtle Beach alum Michael Calamri is at worst earning a world-class education.
On the baseball diamond, however, the former Seahawks baseball standout used his freshman season to teach opposing pitchers a valuable lesson.
Following a debut season in which he batted .325 — and a solid .400 against Ivy League pitching — Calamari capped things by being named an honorable mention performer in the conference.
He also has a home run and 16 RBIs, while managing a .446 on-base percentage as a member of the Big Green.
The 6-foot, 210-pound freshman was a three-year letterman for Myrtle Beach, earned the distinction of being an All-State 3A performer and Region VI-3A Player of the Year as a senior. Calamari also was selected a North-South All-Star his final season in a Seahawks uniform.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII
