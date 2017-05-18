Want to be a Shrine Bowler? Young gridiron hopefuls in NC, SC can earn a shot

High school seniors are no longer the only ones with aspirations of playing in the prestigious Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.
In addition to the annual contest pitting senior standouts from North and South Carolina, a pair of games have been added under the Shrine Bowl umbrella.
The Youth Shrine Bowl, featuring athletes at the seventh- and eighth-grade level from the two states will take place at UNC Charlotte on Dec. 30. Meanwhile, sixth-grade gridiron athletes will receive the same opportunity, taking the field at Wofford College on Dec. 16 at 10 a.m., prior to this year’s Shrine Bowl game.
“This year the Shrine Bowl of the Carolina’s has decided to go in a different direction with regards to Junior programs and that pairing with an organization led by coaches best fit what we envision for a long term partnership,” said Ronnie Blount, board chairman for the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. “The Youth Shrine Bowl will be the standard in youth sports, moving forward to ensure many years of this great game we all love and adore.”
Each of the past two years, a Junior Shrine Bowl has been played, pitting sixth graders from the twin states. The event committee has also made quite the point to recognize youth football teams from both Carolinas, doing so at halftime of the annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas game.
Coaches can submit names and highlight videos for players they believe are worthy of recognition.
Five combines will also help the selection process, one of which will take place Sunday at Ashley Booth Field in Myrtle Beach from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Other combines will take place at a pair of sites in North Carolina — June 3 in High Point, and another in Hope Mills. Irmo High School will host the final one currently scheduled on June 10.
For more information or to register, call 910-373-7336 or go online at http://YouthSB.website.siplay.com.
11 Myrtle Beach athletic standouts sign LOIs
Their senior years drawing to a close, nine Myrtle Beach athletic standouts made their college plans official by signing letters of intent during a ceremony Wednesday in the school’s gym.
A pair of the Seahawks’ defensive stalwarts — linebacker/safety Dlanor Tilton and defensive back Chris Weston — signed on with Southern Sports Academy and Kansas Wesleyan, respectively, to play football.
Two of Myrtle Beach’s seniors on the hardwood, as well as on the soccer pitch also signed college letters of intent.
Jaquan Chestnut officially signed on with Limestone to play basketball, while Lebrone Woodbury will do the same at Erskine.
Seahawk teammates Shavoy Brown and Nick Beauchamp will again wear the same crest, this time at USC-Lancaster. Jacques Torres and Libby Shabonof also will attend the school, taking up girls soccer and cheerleading, respectively.
Though only a part of the Myrtle Beach girls basketball program for a year, senior Kerra Bell is headed for S.C. State.
Also signing was senior volleyball player Lauren Arnold to Lees-McRae and girls lacrosse player Maddi Virruzi to Southern Wesleyan.
Area soccer teams litter all-region rosters
After solid seasons on the pitch, a bevy of area soccer standouts are being recognized.
In Class 5A girls soccer, Socastee’s Katelyn Price was named Region VI-5A Player of the Year, with her coach Ashley Kunkleman honored as the league’s top coach.
The Braves finished 16-6 this season. Price was a key reason for such a result, scoring 22 goals while assisting on 11 more.
Teammates Haley Altman, Brittany Leftis, Mellette Mackie, Janelle Rutledge and Rosie Serradimigni also earned spots on the all-region roster.
A trio of Carolina Forest girls soccer players — Alexis McCarthy, Mackenzie Moore and Abbie McCoy — were named All-Region VI-5A performers, while Kimberly Sager was the sole Conway representative on the team.
Much like their peers on the girls’ side, the boys’ All-Region VI-5A team is also dominated by the Braves.
Chris Matlashewski was recognized as the league’s top performer, this after leading Socastee with 38 goals. Joining him were teammates Tanner Goshert, Josh Mackie, Ashton Newman, Sam Perito and Daniel Vicentino.
Conway was also represented on the All-Region VI-5A roster, as Jason Kemble earned a spot on the team.
A local contingent also dominated the Region VII-4A boys and girls soccer teams.
Following a season in which he scored 31 goals, St. James’ Luke Williams was named Region VII-4A boys soccer Player of the Year. He was one of four Sharks selected first team all-region, joined by Garrett Greene, Chris Young and J.D. Vereen.
St. James’ Andrew Broome and Riley Parker earned second team all-region recognition.
Region VII-4A champion Myrtle Beach also was well represented on all-region rosters, placing eight players on either the first or second team.
Among the Seahawks selected as first team all-region performers were J.R. Stanley, Hunter Hardin, Coby Arambula and Nick Beauchamp. Shavoy Brown, Lerol Parchment, Declan McGonigal and George Gore were second team selections.
As for North Myrtle Beach, three of its players were named to Region VII-4A’s first team, among them Hamdane Aoubou,Douglas Acosta and Matt Wilson. Mitch Backer, Mike Jennelle and Javier Avilla-Davila earned second team recognition.
Chiefs head coach Jason Mueller was named the league’s coach of the year.
On the girls’ side, Myrtle Beach soccer coach Blair Mueller earned coach of the year honors, this following the Seahawks winning the Region VII-4A title. Six Seahawks players joined their coach in receiving all-region accolades, among them Anna Marie Puglia, Tristan Gordon, Josie Posma, Mary Carmen Springs, Gracie Stevens and Wendy Arneberg.
No team placed more players on the all-region roster than St. James with eight, a group that includes the likes of Coral Holt, Makenzie May, Mary Ropp, Michaela Bessinger, Illeane de los Santos, lindsey Williams, Mary Quinn Fullwood and Alexis Lemons.
North Myrtle Beach’s Hadley Hudson was selected as Region VII-4A Player of the Year. Joining her on the all-region team was Brooke Kennedy and Cassey Nicholl.
St. James sweeps Region VII-4A coach, player of the year honors
To the victors, go the spoils.
After an undefeated run through the league, the St. James softball team corralled Region VII-4A’s top accolades recently, with standout Dominique Gross earning player of the year honors while her coach, Adam Jones, was named its top coach.
Joining Spiva on the league’s first team was first baseman Skye Bailey, shortstop Lindsey Burdette, outfielder Maquenzie Shultz and utility player Kelsey Gollie. Catcher Kenley Daves and outfielder Brandi Gayle were second team selections.
Region foes Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach each were also well represented on the All-Region VII-4A team.
For the Seahawks, catcher McKenzie Coble, second baseman Madison Needle, outfielder Leah Belack and utility player Cayce Roberts earned first team honors. Pitcher Carly Grace Bodge, third baseman Lindsey Coble and outfielder Rylie Troxell were all-region second team selections.
The North Myrtle Beach battery of Cissy Doolittle and Myatt Hardwick were named first team all-region, joined by third baseman Serrah Ballard and outfielder Regan Urbaniak. Second baseman Emmalee Ballard and shortstop Andi Crimminger were recognized as second team performers.
Recruiting news
▪ Tyler Gore has earned a third scholarship offer, with Furman joining a growing group of schools seeking his services. Already in his pocket are offers from Georgia State and Charleston Southern.
▪ Three-star offensive lineman Raiqwon O’Neal continues to rake on offers, last week scoring ones from Maryland and West Virginia. To date, he has offers from 20 schools.
▪ Conway forward Jimmy Nichols’ name is still making its round, the rising senior earning an offer from Rhode Island last week. He has 11 schools pursuing him.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII
