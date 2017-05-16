Title run ends with a splash for Waccamaw boys golf team at True Blue Golf Club

Guess it’s about time to go about renaming True Blue Golf Club after its new owner.

While it would prove mighty difficult to duplicate his mastery of the course a year after scorching it for a two-day total of 131 — a state tourney record broken Tuesday by Myrtle Beach’s Holden Grigg — Waccamaw golf dynamo Patrick Golden made the final 18 holes of his prep career memorable.

The College of Charleston-bound golfer shot a 4-under 68 — a low for the day — putting a stamp on another solid effort by the Warriors boys golf team and the Class 3A state championship. It was the second consecutive title for the team as it claimed last year’s Class 2A title on the same course.

Waccamaw finished with a tournament low score of 578, beating second-place Bishop England by 37 strokes. Gilbert was third with a two-day total of 627.

“It feels great, they worked hard all year long,” said Waccamaw boys golf coach Nate Marozzi. “… I’m real proud of them, they worked hard. It’s rewarding to finally come out on top.”

Holding a 19-shot advantage coming into the day, the Warriors did not take their foot off the gas. None of the team members shot higher than a 78 on the day, a form that proved quite difficult for other clubs to replicate.

“The whole team knows (True Blue Golf Club) well. Obviously, (Drew Mullen) displayed that on Monday, and Patrick came back the second day and showed that too,” Marozzi said.

Sure, the advantage of playing a course in which it was quite familiar played a role in Waccamaw’s success. But the team was also spurred on by something else occurring a little more than a week ago.

The fact we were able to win two state championships in the four years I was here, especially back-to-back my junior and senior year, it is really special to me. Waccamaw golfer Patrick Golden

Bishop England upset the Warriors for the Lower State 3A championship. Ranked ahead of the Battling Bishops all season in state golf polls, Waccamaw team members took that loss personally.

“It motivated the boys to come back,” Marozzi said. “It’s great to have a rivalry like that with Bishop England, they’re a great school, great coaches and great team. It’s nice to come out on top, but kudos to them for coming in second.”

Probably the only thing that didn’t go as planned for members of the team was an attempt to dump Marozzi into the True Blue Golf Club Pond, which bends around the course’s 18th green. However, they made up for it moments later, dousing him with a cooler full of ice-cold water.

“Going in the water is not so bad after you win, it kind of cools you down a little bit,” he said.

In addition to a team championship, Golden earned an individual honor, finishing second in the tournament to Chapman’s Jacob Bridgeman. The Clemson golf commit repeated as the Class 3A individual golf champion, toying with True Blue en route to a 9-under 135.

The simple fact he wasn’t able to earn medalist honors made this year’s title much different for the Waccamaw standout — though for the better.

“It feels nice, it felt really good last year because I won individually,” Golden said. “But it is good to get a team trophy and go back-to-back. … The fact we were able to win two state championships in the four years I was here, especially back-to-back my junior and senior year, it is really special to me.”

