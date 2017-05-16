Myrtle Beach golfer sets state record en route to winning Class 4A title

Holden Grigg figured he’d have to take his game to another level this week, taking on the best boys golfers Class 4A has to offer.
But even he likely didn’t anticipate to perform as well as he did the past two days at Port Royal Golf Club’s Barony Course in Hilton Head.
The Myrtle Beach standout scorched the course for twin rounds of 65, finishing 14-over par en route to medalist honors at the Class 4A boys golf state tournament.
Grigg’s performance set a new low mark at the state championship level, his two-day total of 130 a shot better than the record previously held by Waccamaw’s Patrick Golden, set a year ago at True Blue Golf Club.
As a team, the Seahawks didn’t fare all that bad either, finishing with a two-day total of 602, falling to 4A state champion A.C. Flora by 10 strokes.
