A local legend, Khadijah Sessions’ camp hopes to help youths achieve their hoop dreams

In much the same environment that former Myrtle Beach and University of South Carolina basketball standout Khadija Sessions honed her craft, she hopes to assist area youths in their pursuit of hoops greatness.
The inaugural Khadijah Sessions basketball camp and training session will take place on June 24 and 25 at Myrtle Beach High School.
Boys and girls between the ages of 6-13 can participate in the basketball camp, which will take place between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Cost is $75 per participant, with lunch being included as part of the event fee.
As for the training session, girls aged 13 and older with junior varsity and/or varsity experience will take the Myrtle Beach High floor for a “college-style workout experience” from 2-5 p.m. The fee is $55 for those seeking to take part.
According to her website advertising the event, it will be one “that teaches the fundamentals of basketball to help further the skill development of our youth.”
All campers will receive a T-shirt and a chance to win prizes each day of the camp.
Among the top athletes — regardless of gender — to grace the halls of Myrtle Beach High School, Sessions helped lead the Seahawks to consecutive state titles in 2010 and 2011. She finished her career with 3,020 points, fifth at the time in the state girls basketball history.
A four-time S.C. Basketball Coaches Association (SCBCA) all-state selection, she also was named the Class 3A Player of the Year by the SCBCA and the state Coaches Association for Women’s Sports her senior season in 2012, along with earning Parade All-America honors. That season, she averaged just shy of 30 points and nine rebounds.
Following her prep career, she was a four-year contributor at South Carolina, helping the Gamecocks’ women’s basketball team to three SEC regular season titles and its first trip to the Final Four in 2015. Sessions holds program records for games played in a season, along with being in its single-season top five for games started.
She currently plays professional basketball overseas, last year serving as her rookie season for Finland’s Kouvot squad.
To register, visit ksessions.squarespace.com. Walk-up registrations will also be available both days of the camp. For more information, call (843) 450-3961.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII
