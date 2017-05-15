8 area baseball standouts put offseason plans on hold to play in state all-star games

Maybe the Carolina Forest battery of pitcher Bryar Johnson and catcher Christian Maggio have one more strong inning left in them.
The Coastal Carolina bound flamethrower and the dependable backstop destined for Charleston Southern were two of a number of area standouts named by the S.C. Baseball Coaches Association (SCBCA) to all-star games on Monday. Previously held in Myrtle Beach, the games will take place May 23-25 at Lexington High School.
Johnson and Maggio were selected to the Select South team, along with North Myrtle Beach’s Donald Hansis and Georgetown’s Tyler McAlister.
Conway’s Brett Young is the lone area representative on the South 5A/2A/A team, while the trio of Aynor’s Nick Fowler, Cameron Bodge of Myrtle Beach and Waccamaw’s McKinley Grooms will play on the South 4A/3A squad.
Also taking part in the weekend’s activities will be Conway Anthony Carroll and Robbie Centracchio of St. James, the longtime skippers tabbed as all-star coaches in January.
All-Star Select North team
Jamison Patterson Belton-Honea Path; Elijah Henderson, Blue Ridge; Devin Beckley, Camden; Douglas Angeli, Dorman; Logan Chapman, Easley; Austin Morgan, Easley; Mike Ray, Fox Creek; Bryson Ward, Gaffney; Houston Wright, Gaffney; Jack Stamier, J.L. Mann; Ja’Darius Munford, Lamar; Corey Stone, Mid-Carolina; Will Gardiner, Northwestern; Payton Young, Palmetto; Tristen Hudson, Seneca; Bo Taylor, South Pointe.
Coaches: Mitch Walters, Northwestern; Denny Beckley, Camden
All-Star Select South team
Josh Church, Ashley Ridge; Kyle Watkins, Ashley Ridge; Seth Chestnut, Barnwell; Christian Maggio, Carolina Forest; Bryar Johnson, Carolina Forest; Ward Hacklen, Dutch Fork; Tyler McAlister, Georgetown; Cal Brunson, Hartsville; Carmen Mlodzinski, Hilton Head Island; Nick Collins, Lake View; Jon Scott, Lexington; Donald Hansis, North Myrtle Beach; Walker McDowell, River Bluff; Aaron Adams, River Bluff; Austin Blakely, South Florence; Jordan Holladay, Sumter
Coaches: Ray Canady, Irmo; Greg Dozier, Dillon
North Team 5A/2A/A
Michael Bollinger, Boiling Springs; Chase Botts, Chesnee; Adam Carter, Dixie; Hayden Houchens, Dorman; Trevor Weisner, Easley; Chase Stevens, Easley; Kobie MacKinnon, Fort Mill; Ryan Gregory, Fox Creek; Damien Eubanks, Gaffney; Ethan Jones, Laurens; Drew Colvin, Lewisville; Matt Cline, Riverside; Jack Culumovic, St. Joseph’s; Jordan Gilbert, Westside; Lummie Young, Westside; Chase McCarley, Whitmire
Coaches: Chris Martin, Whitmire; Jeff Osment, Gaffney
South Team 5A/2A/A
DeOndre Smith, Ashley Ridge; Perry Fleming, Bamberg-Ehrhardt; Destan Akai Harrison, Bethune Bowman; Todd Mattox, Blythewood; Alec Hiott, Charleston Math & Science; Hunter Wiley, Charleston Math & Science; Brett Young, Conway; Jordan Beatson, Dutch Fork; Drew Yniesta, Fort Dorchester; Patrick Dizon, James Island; Lex Tuten, Johnsonville; Dalton Lansdowne, Lexington; Jonny Watts, Summerville; Dawson Price, Sumter; Ryan Harbin, White Knoll; Ethan Westbury, Woodland
Coaches: Anthony Carroll, Conway; Keith Lowman, Woodland
North Team 4A/3A
Braxton Copley, Aiken; Nick Butler, Camden; Kane Fisher, Chapman; Austin Hart, Crescent; Beau Thompson, Daniel; Stanley McManus, Fairfield Central; Brooks Lucas, Greenville; Preston Farmer, Mid-Carolina; Nick Clary, North Augusta; Shaw Crocker, Palmetto; Paul Altieri, Powdersville; Colton Barbary, Powdersville; Stephen Thompson, South Pointe; Isaac Black West-Oak; Charles Schaum, Woodruff; Thomas Caldwell, York
Coaches: Andy Bay, Seneca; Randy Thompson, Wren
South Team 4A/3A
Charles Chapman, A.C. Flora; Coleman Pope, A.C. Flora; Nick Fowler, Aynor; Drew Anderson, Berkeley; Cameron Bent, Bluffton; John Sendziak, Cane Bay; Will Kroske, Chapin; Robert King, Chapin; Michael Thigpen, Colleton County; Jacob Rye, Gilbert; Caleb Peach, Hartsville; Jalen Barr, Lake City; Vince “Bill” Hanna, Lake City’ Cameron Bodge, Myrtle Beach; Austin Fogle, Pelion; McKinley Grooms, Waccamaw
Coaches: Shane Todd, Cane Bay; Robbie Centracchio, St. James
