State track meet notebook: St. James’ Myers leaves with gold medal. But it wasn’t his.

Trey Myers received his opportunity to stand head and shoulders above all other competitors in the Class 4A 400-meter hurdles event.
Unfortunately, the occasion for the St. James senior track standout proved to be quite bittersweet.
Moments after seemingly earning a state championship in the 400-meter hurdles event during Saturday’s state track meet in Columbia, Myers was informed he had been disqualified for a rules infraction during the race.
“I was first informed that (Myers) had hooked the first and third hurdles, then minutes later was told that it was the second and fourth,” said St. James track coach Jacob Scheuer. “They’re disqualifying him for something we got on video … Trey didn’t hook any of the hurdles.
“Why would anyone hook hurdles at that point? If they’re going to do that, it would happen at the sixth, seventh or eighth.”
If Myers’ finish time of 53.50 seconds were to stand, it would have bested his time of 54.54 seconds in the 400-meter hurdles — fastest among all runners in the state, regardless of classification.
“I knew (Westwood’s Kaden Briggs) ran a (55-second race) earlier this season, so I was keeping an eye on him,” Myers said. “So when I got to the stretch and saw him tiring, I turned it on a bit.
“I wanted to get 53 seconds. It was a goal of mine,” he said. “Today, I got it.”
While visibly shaken by his latest turn of bad luck at the state level, Myers left with gold around his neck after being given the medal awarded to Briggs.
“The kids know, they know,” Scheuer said. “I can’t remember the last time I cried, but this really pushed me to that point. Trey’s done all the work, done everything he was asked. For this to happen, my heart breaks for him.”
Fellow St. James senior standout Alexus Alston also fell short of her goal of a state title, finishing second among competitors in Class 4A in the 100- and 400-meter hurdles events.
Forever Young
The state meet didn’t prove too much for Socastee’s Brianna Young.
Qualifying a few weeks ago with a 138-foot, 4-inch discus throw at state qualifying meet, she bettered the result on Friday night, claiming the Class 5A championship with toss of 139 feet.
Her result was almost 6 feet better than that of Stratford’s Aaliyah Deveaux.
Waccamaw girls post another solid performance at state meet
Chalk up another successful state meet for the Waccamaw girls track team.
The Warriors finished third in Class 3A on Saturday in Columbia, earning 46.5 points. Bishop England left with the championship, beating its nearest competition by 25 points.
Leading the way for Waccamaw, however, was one of its more reliable contributors as Briley Arnold claimed a state championship in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:05.29. She also finished third in the 100-meter hurdles.
Seventh-grader Annabelle Scurry also had a solid meet, earning second in the 3,200-meter run (12:16) and seventh in the 800-meter run.
The Warriors’ 3,200-meter relay team earned second place during competition on Friday night, while Aleah Bromell contributed to the team’s points total with a fourth-place finish in the shot put (35 feet, 6 inches).
Health episode derails St. James athlete’s pursuit of state title
Competition took a backseat momentarily on Saturday morning, with a health episode sending one of the area’s qualifiers to the hospital.
While preparing for the girls Class 4A 200-meter dash, St. James track athlete Ka’Mauri Humes suffered what coaches believe to be a seizure. For more than five minutes, emergency personnel attended to the freshman, before she was transported to a Columbia-area medical facility.
In addition to the 200-meter race, Humes qualified to compete in the 400-meter event as well.
Area results at state meet
Class 5A
Girls Individuals: Kayla Watkins, Carolina Forest (long jump, fifth; high jump, fifth); Kishanda Adams, Conway (shot put, sixth); Brianna Young, Socastee (discus, first)
Boys individuals: Raiqwon O’Neal, Conway (shot put, eighth)
Class 4A
Girls individuals: Felicity Weber, St. James (pole vault, third); Emily Barbosa, North Myrtle Beach (pole vault, fourth); Alexus Alston, St. James (100-meter hurdles, second; 400-meter hurdles, second)
Girls relay teams: North Myrtle Beach (4x100-meter dash, seventh; 4x800-meter race, seventh)
Boys individuals: Chris Anderson, St. James (pole vault, eighth); Trey Myers, St. James (110-meter hurdles, second; 400-meter hurdles, disqualified)
Class 3A
Girls individuals: Annabelle Scurry, Waccamaw (3,200-meter run, second; 800-meter run, seventh); Lillian Eddy, Waccamaw (3,200-meter run, sixth); Briley Arnold, Waccamaw (100-meter hurdles, third; 400-meter hurdles, first); Teeyana Long, Loris (high jump, third); Ava Markham, Waccamaw (high jump, seventh); Morgan Seganti, Waccamaw (pole vault, eighth; triple jump, seventh; discus, eighth); Aleah Bromell, Waccamaw (shot put, fourth); Keioshya Davis, Loris (shot put, eighth); Breshai Bellamy, Loris (long jump, eighth)
Girls relay teams: Loris (4x100 meters, fourth); Waccamaw (4x800-meter race, second)
Boys individuals: Perrin Jones, Waccamaw (3,200-meter run, fifth; 1,600-meter run, seventh); Jackson Junkins, Waccamaw (400-meter race, fourth; 200-meter race, eighth; pole vault, seventh); Tyfiq James, Waccamaw (800-meter run, third); Reggie Point, Georgetown (high jump, fourth); Christian Johnson, Georgetown (long jump, eighth); Andrew Wilson, Loris (shot put, sixth)
Boys relays: Waccamaw (4x800-meter race, third)
