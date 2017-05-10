Grand Strand well represented on all-state soccer teams

With the final whistle blown on the 2017 high school soccer season on the Grand Strand, awards season is now in session for area standouts on the pitch.
Seven local soccer players were named to their classification’s all-state team, the S.C. High School Soccer Coaches Association releasing its nominations Wednesday afternoon.
Socastee junior forward Chris Matlashewski was the lone player from the area to earn the all-state nod at the Class 5A level. For the season, he had 38 goals and 13 assists to lead the Braves to a Region VI-5A title.
Also leading his club to a league title was J.R. Stanley, the Myrtle Beach midfielder helping the Seahawks navigate their way to the top of Region VII-4A. This past season, he scored 19 goals while assisting on seven more.
St. James junior midfielder Luke Williams also found his way onto the Class 4A boys squad, hitting the back of the net 31 times while notching 10 assists during the 2017 campaign. This honor comes on the heels of him being named Region VII-4A Player of the Year.
Georgetown’s Samuel Trejo earned all-state honors at the Class 3A level, his contribution allowing the Bulldogs to reign supreme in Region VI-3A.
On the girls’ side, Myrtle Beach scoring machine Tristan Gordon earned the all-state nod in Class 4A. For the season, she scored 31 goals and had 10 assists to lead the Seahawks to a Region VII-4A championship.
She also notched her 100th career goal during the 2017 campaign.
Waccamaw teammates Juliette Gammel and Sarah Allston Phillips also found a place on the Class 3A all-state squad.
Gammel was third on the team with 16 goals while assisting on 30 others. In between the pipes, Phillips earned a record of 14-3 this past season, with 10 clean sheets to her credit.
SHSSCA All-State teams
BOYS
Class 5A
Zach Aversano, Wando; Zack Baker, Wade Hampton (G); Drake Byrd, J.L. Mann; Gareth Greene, Wade Hampton (G); Jared Gulden, Mauldin; Andrew Halloran, Riverside; Marcelo Malpartida, River Bluff; Charlie Marino, Wando; Chris Matlashewski, Socastee; Quinn McNeill, J.L. Mann; Victor Oladipo, White Knoll; Olfemi Olalere, West Ashley; Andrew Pickhardt, Wando; Dean Sinatra, J.L. Mann; Connor Slattery, River Bluff; Cameron Smith, Lexington; Adam Watkins, Clover; Tevor Watson, Mauldin
Class 4A
Edward Acvedo, Crestwood; Ethan Alexander, Greer; Nader Almassri, Chapin; Marion Ascension, Hilton Head Island; Josh Brannon, South Aiken; Ethan Dawsey, Chapin; Ben Gilligan, Aiken; Erick Gonzalez, Eastside; John Gressette, A.C. Flora; John Martin, D.W. Daniel; Mitchell Myers, South Aiken; Jordan Scovel, Greenville; J.R. Stanley, Myrtle Beach; Parker Stokes, A.C. Flora; Andrew Sweat, Eastside; Sean Walsh, York; Luke Williams, St. James; Cooper Woodham, Chapin
Class 3A
Jaxson Barnwell, Hanahan; Donovan Branch, Brookland-Cayce; David Chappelear, Bluffton; Michael Chappelear, May River; James Cox, Bishop England; Matt Crews, Gilbert; Parker Duncan, Clinton; Brenden Kelly, Bluffton; Alex Mailoux, Bishop England; Russel McLaughlin, Bishop England; Jorge Nunez, Bluffton; Joey Parsons, Indian Land; Ethan Rahn, Wade Hampton (H); Noah Scott, Brookland-Cayce; Trenton Terry, Wade Hampton (H); Samuel Trejo, Georgetown; Evan Ventrice, Bluffton; Jacob Williams, Hanahan
Class 2A
Trent Baxley, Barnwell; Mason Bishop, Academic Magnet; Bryan Bracy, Academic Magnet; Cliff Gandis, Christ Church; Jahir Hernandez, Barnwell; Conner Hess, Barnwell; Jimmy James, Christ Church; Drew Luzatti, St. Joseph’s; Nathan Meglia, St. Joseph’s; Cody Prentiss, Woodland; Garrett Smith, Academic Magnet; Henry Smith, St. Joseph’s; Sergio Sorcia, Saluda; Dyland Strickland, Saluda; B.J. Tally, St. Joseph’s; Aaron Thornton, Academic Magnet; Brandon Torres, Woodland; Nathan Wilcox, Christ Church
Class A
Tolulope Adesanya, Palmetto Scholars; Mikeclinton Agejo, Palmetto Scholars; Alfredo Cabana-Mendez, Ridge Spring-Monetta; Elijah Clark, Dixie; Jacob Collins, Dixie; Charlie Hamlin, Palmetto Scholars; Jason Hendricks, Charleston Math & Science; Richie Johnson, Dixie; Daniel Kubrynski, Palmetto Scholars; Nick Lingford, Charleston Math & Science; David Mendez-Price, Ridge Spring-Monetta; Ky-Mani Miller, Denmark-Olar; Daveon Nelson, Denmark-Olar; Sergio Osuna-Perez, Ridge-Spring Monetta; Zach Overholt, Dixie; Trey Sperrin, Dixie; Edward Ealker, Denmark-Olar
GIRLS
Class 5A
Meredith Christopher, Fort Mill; Megan Classer, Lexington; Meka Collett, Dorman; Katie Colwick, Mauldin; Caroline Conti, J.L. Mann; Josie Gillespie, J.L. Mann; Callaway Grady, Lexington; Renee Gulon, Mauldin; Kimber Haley, Fort Mill; Haley Hocking, Clover; Meredith Holton, Dutch Fork; Chamness Maddy, James Island; Nicolle Malpartida, River Bluff; Emmalee McCarter, James Island; Samantha Meredith, Wando; Morrison Trnavsky, Dorman; Mary Katherine Waters, Lexington; Lindsey White, J.L. Mann
Class 4A
Gracie Beeson, South Aiken; Haleigh Bollig, South Aiken; Peyton Brown, Wren; Amanda Esposito, Chapin; Tristan Gordon, Myrtle Beach; Marissa Lee, South Aiken; Naomi Matthusen, Dreher; Aubrey Mowery, York; Miya Poplin, Hilton Head Island; Mikayla Rajcan, Eastside; Anna Remmensnyder, Chapin; Abby Robinson, Eastside; Carson Schoppe, Hilton Head Island; Maggie Shaw, Dreher; Sam Shaw, Dreher; Sally Slice, Chapin; Hannah Stanhope, Hilton Head Island; Elizabeth Sutton, Wren
Class 3A
Elizabeth Barnes, Pendleton; Summer Bishop, Indian Land; Maggie Black, Pendleton; Kessy Bradshaw, Bishop England; Kailee Erwin, Indian Land; Juliette Gammel, Waccamaw; Emily Gerdes, Indian Land; Kayann Glass, Brookland-Cayce; Mackenizie McAvoy, Bishop England; Elizabeth McGee, Brookland-Cayce; Jane Ashley Meredith, Swansea; Haley Merrill, Bishop England; Lauren Moriarty, Bishop England; Michelle Morrissey, Broome; Sarah Allston Phillips, Waccamaw; Bri Reynolds, Swansea; Eliza Shaw, Pendleton; Alyssa Stevens, Brookland-Cayce
Class 2A
Kaitlyn Anderson, Batesburg-Leesville; Samantha Britt, Brashier Middle College; Rowen Burns, Academic Magnet; Raine Coman, Academic Magnet; Cece Hendricks, St. Joseph’s; Ashleigh Keiser, Southside Christian; Emma Ladd, Academic Magnet; Kajsa Mertens, Greer Middle College; Maddie Stringer, Southside Christian; Brooke Thomas, Southside Christian; Maggie Van Thullenar, Academic Magnet; Bailey Will, Saluda; Mary Kate Wyer, Southside Christian
