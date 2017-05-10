Grand Strand places 11 on all-state baseball rosters

Eleven area standouts were given the all-state nod Wednesday, the teams as voted by the S.C. Baseball Coaches Association being released on Wednesday.
Aynor — the final baseball squad left standing among local clubs — led the way with three players — Walt Richardson, Nick Fowler and Luke Martin — being named to to the Class 3A all-state team. Also being named to the all-Class 3A squad was Waccamaw’s Jaret Montenery and Tyler McAlister of Georgetown.
The Carolina Forest battery of Coastal Carolina commit Bryar Johnson and Charleston Southern signee Christian Maggio earned all-state honors in Class 5A.
Each of the area’s Class 4A representatives saw players selected to the all-state team. St. James catcher and Region VII-4A Player of the Year Trystan Freeman earned the nod, joined by North Myrtle Beach standout Donald Hansis as well as Myrtle Beach’s Jackson Thomas and Luke Edwards.
Class 5A
Christian Maggio, Carolina Forest, Bryar Johnson, Carolina Forest; Ryan Harbin, White Knoll; Aaron Adams, River Bluff; Walker McDowell, River Bluff; Douglas Angeli, Dorman; Ward Hacklen, Dutch Fork; Bryson Ward, Gaffney; Houston Wright, Gaffney; Blake Jeter, J.L. Mann; Jack Stamler; Will Gardiner, Northwestern; Cameron Reeves, Northwestern; Rob Hughes, Northwestern; John Gilreath, Northwestern; John Faile, Boiling Springs; Jordan Holladay, Sumter; Rylan Williamson, Sumter; Logan Chapman, Easley; Austin Morgan, Easley; Jon Scott, Lexington; Hunter Marchbanks, Westside; Josh Church, Ashley Ridge; Kyle Watkins, Ashley Ridge
Player of Year: Logan Chapman, Easley
Coach of Year: Mitch Walters, Northwestern
Class 4A
John Sendziak, Cane Bay; Trystan Freeman, St. James; Cameron Mlodzinski, Hilton Head; Logan Toomer, Hilton Head; Coonor O’Rear, South Aiken; Brooks Lucas, Greenville; Tanner Steffy, Chapin; Bo Taylor South Pointe; Ty Good, South Pointe; Coleman Pope, A.C. Flora; Donald Hansis, North Myrtle Beach; Tyler Corbitt, Airport; Elijah Henderson, Blue Ridge, Cal Brunson, Hartsville; Chase Roberts, Lugoff-Elgin; Zac Branham, Lugoff-Elgin; Jackson Thomas, Myrtle Beach; Luke Edwards, Myrtle Beach; Brad Golden, North Augusta; Tank Harrison, Eastside; Nick Clary, North Augusta
Player of Year: Cameron Mlodzinski, Hilton Head
Coach of Year: Randy Stokes, Lugoff-Elgin
Class 3A
Tristen Hudson, Seneca; Jack Fassino, Seneca; Leo Albano, Bishop England; Geoffrey Gilbert, Bishop England; Joseph Mims, Gilbert; Jacob Rye, Gilbert; Mark Kneece, Gilbert Tyler Berry, Gilbert; Payton Young, Palmetto; Jaret Montenery, Waccamaw; Vence Hanna, Lake City; Nate Bright, Lake City; Corey Stone, Mid-Carolina; Walt Richardson, Aynor; Nick Fowler, Aynor; Luke Martin, Aynor; Devin Beckley, Camden; Payton Smith, Strom Thurmond; Tyler McAlister, Georgetown
Player of Year: Corey Stone, Mid-Carolina
Coach of Year: Ashley Burnett, Gilbert
Class 2A
McLeod Carmichael, Latta; Cledus Williams, Latta; Dylan Brewer, Latta; Peyton Britt, Marion; Hunter Bendenbaugh, Batesburg-Leesville; Shane Miles, BMC; Bryce Jackson, Abbeville; Zach Overholt, Abbeville; Hunter Polson, Cheraw; Seth Chestnut, Barnwell; Colin Finster, Liberty; Jack Culumovic, St. Joseph’s; Cam Holley, North Central; Chad Farey, Ninety-Six; Mike Ray, Fox Creek
Player of Year: Bryce Jackson, Abbeville
Coach of Year: Mark Smith, Abbeville
Class A
Alex Reed, Lewisville; Drew Colvin, Lewisville; Trey Keels, Lewisville; Chase McCarley, Whitmire; Ethan Hewell, Ware Shoals; Alex Miller, McBee; Adam Carter, Dixie; Layton McLean, Dixie; Tyler Delgado, Dixie; Ja’Darius Munford, Lamar, Daniel Galloway, Lamar; Rashard Coleman, Lamar; Kelson Palmer; Ridge Spring Monetta; Brent Herlong, Lake View; Nick Collins, Lake View
Player of Year: Ja’Darius Munford, Lamar
Coach of Year: Billy Keels, Lewisville
Coach of Year (all classifications): Jeff Lipscomb, Boiling Springs
