High school roundup: Aynor softball stays alive in Lower State tourney

Boys golf
Ford Reynolds and Jack Parrott each shot 2-under 70 to help A.C. Flora take a 12-stroke lead after the first round of the Class 4A Lower State Qualifier at The General James Hackler Course at Coastal Carolina University.
The Falcons shot 285 to lead Hilton Head by 12 strokes and Myrtle Beach by 17.
Myrtle Beach had three players – Keegan Vaugh (tied third, 71), Dock Jarman (tied seventh, 73) and Holden Grigg (tied seventh, 73) – were in the top 10.
The second round is Tuesday.
Team scores: A.C. Flora 285, Hilton Head 297, Myrtle Beach 302, Hartsville 309, Beaufort 315, North Myrtle Beach 321, Chapin 323, St. James 332, Darlington 361, Cane Bay 377, Berkeley 382, Marlboro County 391, Lugoff-Elgin 403, Dreher 427.
Top 10 individuals: Ford Reynolds (ACF) 70, Jack Parrott (ACF) 70, Dyess Brooks (HH) 71, Keegan Vaugh (MB) 71, Ian Stewart (ACF) 72, Travis Mancill (HH) 72, Dock Jarman (MB) 73, Holden Grigg (MB) 73, Ryan Marter (ACF) 73, Top Kamnark (CB) 73.
Bishop England’s Ben Quinque and Tommy Verner shared medalist honors as the Bishops won the Class 3A Lower State title at Diamondback.
Locally, Waccamaw was runner-up and Aynor was seventh. The top eight teams and three individuals from non-qualifying teams advanced to the state tournament.
Georgetown’s James Gore was one of the individuals to qualify.
Team scores: Bishop England 308, Waccamaw 316, Gilbert 316, May River 330, Manning 351, Hanahan 353, Bookland-Cayce 373, Aynor 379, Bluffton 385, Georgetown 388, Loris 392, Strom Thurmond 428.
Top 10 individuals: Ben Quinque (BE) 75, Tommy Verner (BE) 75, Brandon McBride (MR) 76, Connor Moore (B) 76, Blake Dimsdale (G) 77, Jackson Cole (W) 77, Jerimiah Kubilus (G) 77, Spencer Benton (G) 78, Austin Dowd (BE) 79, Brendan McHale (BE) 79, Drew Weary (MR) 79, James Gore (GT) 79, Sam Manning (BE) 79, Trey Salley (W) 79.
Softball
(At) Aynor 1, Gilbert 0: Brooke Elliott tossed a shutout and Katie Gunter provided the game’s lone run as the Blue Jackets stayed alive in the Class 3A Lower State tournament.
Aynor next plays at Dillon on Wednesday.
Gilbert
000
000
0
—
0
4
0
Aynor
000
100
X
—
1
4
0
WP: Booke Elliott (10-1). LP: Rossen. Top hitters: Gilbert: Hendrix 2-3; Hass 1-3; Kearse 1-2. Aynor: Booke Elliott 1-3; Layna Johnson 1-2; Katie Gunter 2-2, RBI. Records: Aynor 18-3.
