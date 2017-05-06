High school roundup: Errors prove costly for Aynor softball in Lower State opener

Softball
Hanahan 6, (at) Aynor 3: After allowing Aynor to score three runs to draw even in its half of the sixth, Hanahan responded in the top of the seventh by scratching across three of its own to earn a win in the teams’ Lower State 3A tournament opener.
The Hawks scored a pair of runs in the third inning, adding one more in the fourth to take a 3-0 lead. In the seventh, they rattled off four consecutive hits allowing them to score a trio of runs.
Aynor had an opportunity in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead, but left runners at first and third.
On Monday, Aynor will play host to Gilbert in an elimination. Hanahan will take on Dillon.
Hanahan
002
100
3
—
6
9
2
Aynor
000
003
0
—
3
7
8
WP: Drayton LP: Layna Johnson. Hitters — HHS: Jordan Fabian 2-for-4, 2 R; Ashlyn Cribb 2-for-4, 2 RBI; Emily Elmore 2-for-4. AYN: Brooke Elliott 2-for-4, R; Taylor Charlton 1-for-4, R, 2 RBI.
Branchville 13, (at) Green Sea Floyds 10: The Trojans dropped a slugfest and fell into the loser’s bracket of the the Class A Lower State tournament.
Branchville
301
511
2
—
13
12
3
GSF
000
701
2
—
10
14
6
WP: A. Crider. LP: Caroline Davis. Top hitters: Green Sea Floyds: Grace Elliott 3-5, 3 RBIs, run; K. Graham 3-4, 2 runs; Alexis Cox 3-5, RBI, 2 runs.
Boys soccer
River Bluff 2, (at) Socastee 1: The Braves were eliminated in the third round of the Class 5A playoffs.
Baseball
(At) Hannah-Pamplico 3, Green Sea Floyds 1: The Trojans were eliminated from the Class A Lower State tournament.
