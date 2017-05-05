High School Sports

May 05, 2017 8:57 PM

High school roundup: Socastee boys tennis advances to Lower State finals

From staff reports

Baseball

(At) Lake City 6, Aynor 0: Nate Bright struck out four batters in a three-hit shutout to lead the Panthers past the Blue Jackets in the Class 3A Lower State tournament.

The loss dropped Aynor into the loser’s bracket.

Aynor

000

000

0

0

3

1

Lake City

300

012

X

6

5

3

WP: Nate Bright. LP: Nick Fowler. Top hitters: Aynor: Jason Duke 1-3; Seth Hucks 1-3; Luke Martin 1-3.

Boys tennis

(At) A.C. Flora 4, Myrtle Beach 3: The Seahawks were eliminated in the third round of the Class 4A playoffs.

Socastee 4, (at) Irmo 1: The Braves advanced to the Class 5A Lower State finals, where they will host West Florence on Monday

Girls soccer

Bishop England 2, (at) Waccamaw 1: The Bishops topped the Warriors in the third round of the Class 3A playoffs.

