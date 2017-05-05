High school roundup: Socastee boys tennis advances to Lower State finals

Baseball
(At) Lake City 6, Aynor 0: Nate Bright struck out four batters in a three-hit shutout to lead the Panthers past the Blue Jackets in the Class 3A Lower State tournament.
The loss dropped Aynor into the loser’s bracket.
Aynor
000
000
0
—
0
3
1
Lake City
300
012
X
—
6
5
3
WP: Nate Bright. LP: Nick Fowler. Top hitters: Aynor: Jason Duke 1-3; Seth Hucks 1-3; Luke Martin 1-3.
Boys tennis
(At) A.C. Flora 4, Myrtle Beach 3: The Seahawks were eliminated in the third round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Socastee 4, (at) Irmo 1: The Braves advanced to the Class 5A Lower State finals, where they will host West Florence on Monday
Girls soccer
Bishop England 2, (at) Waccamaw 1: The Bishops topped the Warriors in the third round of the Class 3A playoffs.
