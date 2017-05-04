HS roundup: First, he silenced them. Then, Chris Matlashewski sent James Island home

Boys soccer
(At) Socastee 3, James Island 2 (F/ET): First, he asked James Island boys soccer fans to quiet down.
Then, he sent everyone home — including backers of the Socastee soccer team.
Chris Matlashewski put the finishing touches on a hat trick Thursday, his goal on a penalty kick in extra time allowing the Braves to move on in the Class 5A playoffs.
Hotly contested from the start, the match was tied 1-1 at the end of regulation.
James Island had a pair of opportunities in the opening 20 minutes of overtime to put things away, largely courtesy of Socastee roughhousing in the penalty box. However, the Trojans were only able to bury one, giving them a 2-1 lead.
Moments later, James Island returned the favor, giving Matlashewski the chance to tie things at 2-all, his shot going just above the outstretched arms of the Trojans goalkeeper.
(At) Myrtle Beach 6, Beaufort 0: J.R. Stanley had two goals and a pair of assists, while Javon Parchment scored two of his own to lead the Seahawks to a dominant win over Beaufort. Cobi Arambula and Nick Beauchamp also had goals for Myrtle Beach, which will play the winner of tomorrow’s Crestwood-Chapin matchup.
Wade Hampton 5, (at) Georgetown 0: A banner season for the Bulldogs came to a disappointing end as Wade Hampton earned a clean sheet.
Baseball
(At) Bishop England 6, Waccamaw 4: The Battling Bishops scored four runs in the third inning, allowing them to jump out to an early lead and hold off Waccamaw in both teams’ Lower State 3A tournament opener.
In the seventh, the Warriors loaded the bases with none out. However, they were only able to scratch across one run, with Bishop England’s Leo Albano getting the game’s final out to preserve the win.
Chris Dengler was 3-for-4 with two runs scored, with Ryan Gaffney earning two hits and an RBI.
Caleb Colegrove was 2-for-2 with an RBI in a losing effort for Waccamaw.
WP: Shawn Runey LP: Jaret Montenery. Hitters — WAC: Caleb Colegrove 2-for-2, RBI. BE: Chris Dengler 3-for-4, 2 R; Ryan Gaffney 2-for-3, RBI.
Branchville 13, (at) Green Sea Floyds 12: An 8-run flurry in the seventh not only took the wind out of the host Trojans’ sails, it also turned out the lights on game activities as things went dark just as the visitors moved out front.
Boys tennis
Waccamaw sweeps past May River, 7-0: The Warriors breezed past May River in their Lower State 3A semifinal matchup. They will now take on Hanahan for the right to play for a state championship.
Winners in singles competition were Spencer Kemp, Harry Kemp, Stephen Russell, Braedon Tomovski and Tucker Hendrix. Doubles teams consisting of Spencer Kemp and Stephen Russell, as well as J.D. Tucker and Will Tiller were also victorious.
Postponements
▪ Aynor at Lake City, baseball: The threat of inclement weather prompted officials to postpone the game for a day. First pitch on Friday will be at 6:30 p.m.
▪ Myrtle Beach and A.C. Flora, boys tennis: began their Lower State 4A semifinal matchup on Thursday, both teams scoring a pair of wins before rain washed out competition for the rest of the evening. Play will resume Friday night at 7 p.m.
▪ Socastee at Irmo, boys tennis: Weather postponed play on Thursday. The Lower State 5A semifinal contests will be played starting at 5 p.m. on Friday.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII
AREA PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Friday
Baseball
Aynor at Lake City, 6:30 p.m.
Girls soccer
Myrtle Beach at Chapin, 6 p.m.; Bishop England at Waccamaw, 6 p.m.
Boys soccer
Waccamaw at Bluffton, 8 p.m.
Boys tennis
Socastee at Irmo, 5 p.m.
Saturday
Baseball
Aynor/Lake City at Bishop England
Waccamaw at Aynor/Lake City
Hannah-Pamplico at Green Sea Floyds
Softball
White Knoll at Conway, 3 p.m.
Hanahan at Aynor
Branchville at Green Sea Floyds
Boys soccer
Myrtle Beach at Chapin or Crestwood at Myrtle Beach
River Bluff/Fort Dorchester at Socastee
