High school roundup: It took Conway softball two to tango. Now, they dance

Conway wins 3-2, 2-1 over Fort Dorchester: The Tigers honestly hoped for a less scintillating finish.
However, the one they whipped up on Wednesday night at Fort Dorchester will do just fine.
An unearned run in the top of the seventh allowed Conway to take the lead, holding on to claim the District VII-5A title. It was the second win of the evening for the Tigers, holding off Fort Dorchester 2-1 in game one to force a decisive game.
“Two great games tonight,” Conway softball coach Mike Skipper said. “We struggled all night offensively but all year long this team has found a way. We get a little opening and find a way to score enough to win. It was a great effort by both teams. We managed to come out ahead by a run twice and we’re still playing.”
Chelsea Mitchell and Deanna Deluca had RBI singles in game two. However, it was a hard-hit ball to third by Mitchell in the seventh that proved to be the difference, as a Fort Dorchester fielder was unable to corral it, allowing Taylor Richardson to score.
Neci Hemingway went the distance in both games, picking up a pair of victories.
“Neci is a workhorse and she’s very strong,” Skipper said. “We talked after every inning to make sure she was good. She pitched on adrenaline tonight and she was awesome for us.”
(At) Beaufort 9, St. James 8: A dream season for the Sharks came to a heartbreaking end on Wednesday, Beaufort walking off in the eighth inning with a trip to the Lower State 4A tournament.
(At) Green Sea Floyds 17, Scott’s Branch 10: With the score tied at 4-all in the third, the Trojans broke out for nine runs to take control of the game and stake their claim to the District V-A championship.
Alexis Cos was 4-for-4 in the game, with a double and a home run along with four runs scored and three RBIs. Grace Elliott was 4-for-5 with two runs scored and four RBIs, while Maci Buffkin was also 4-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI.
(At) Myrtle Beach 3, Beaufort 1: Mere days after scoring her 100th career goal, Tristan Gordon rung up two more to lead the Seahawks into a Lower State semifinal matchup with Chapin on Friday night.
Annamarie Puglia also had a goal for Myrtle Beach.
(At) Hilton Head Island 3, St. James 1: The Sharks saw their season end at the hand of Region VIII-4A champion Hilton Head Island.
(At) Bluffton 11, Georgetown 0: Bluffton scored six goals in the opening half and never looked back, eliminating the Bulldogs from the playoffs.
(At) Waccamaw 3, Wade Hampton 2: The Warriors advanced by just skating past a game Wade Hampton squad.
