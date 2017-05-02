High school roundup: Richardson, Ward lift Aynor into Lower State 3A tournament

Baseball
(At) Aynor 1, Gilbert 0: One run would prove to be more than enough for Aynor’s Ridge Richardson to complete another masterful performance on the mound.
The Blue Jackets’ hurler went the distance, scattering only one hit en route to leading his team to a District V-3A title over Gilbert on Tuesday.
Seth Ward’s solo home run in the second inning proved to be the only one necessary, sending Aynor to Lake City and a third matchup between Region VI-3A rivals.
WP: Ridge Richardson LP: Jacob Rye. Hitters — AYN: Hayden Franklin 1-for-2; Nick Fowler 1-for-3; Luke Martin 1-for-3; Seth Ward 1-for-3, HR, RBI.
(At) Dutch Fork 13, Conway 8: Down 8-7 going into the bottom of the sixth, the Silver Foxes scored six runs in the frame, more than enough to push them past Conway and into the Lower State 5A baseball tournament.
Before Dutch Fork had time to catch its footing, the Tigers had already put them in a six-run hole by scoring four in the first and another two in the second. However, the Silver Foxes were’nt on the mat for long, exploding four in the second, three in the fifth and six more in the sixth to take the game.
Conway was led by Todd McClellan, who was 2-for-3 with two runs scored — one via an opposite field home run in the sixth that briefly gave his team an 8-7 lead. Bretty Young also had two hits in the game and scored a run.
The bottom of the Dutch Fork lineup did the most damage, however, as Noah Jackson, Hugh Ryan and Crosby Jones each had two hits. Leadoff hitter Jonathan Thomas was also in on the hit parade, going 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI.
WP: Ty Olenchuk LP: Brett Young. Hitters — CON: Brett Young 2-for-4, R; Todd McClellan 2-for-3, HR, 2R, RBI. DF: Jonathan Thomas 3-for-4, R, RBI; Noah Jackson 2-for-4, 3R, RBI; Hugh Ryan 2-for-3, 2R, RBI; Crosby Jones 2-for-4, 3R, 2 RBI.
(At) A.C. Flora 9, North Myrtle Beach 3: Five runs in the fourth inning proved to be the most devastating blow on Tuesday night for the Chiefs, who saw their season end at the hand of top-ranked A.C. Flora.
Leighton Long was the biggest catalyst for the Falcons’ success, going 3-for-4 on the night with two RBIs. John McCabe also was 2-for-3 in the game.
North Myrtle Beach’s best chance to make it a game was in the fifth, when it was able to score three runs and had the bases loaded. However, the Chiefs not get more and never threatened again as A.C. Flora put the game away.
WP: Will Bethea LP: Dalton Simpson. Hitters — NMB: Donald Hansis 2-for-4; three others with one hit. ACF: Leighton Long 3-for-4, 2 RBI; John McCabe 2-for-3, 2 R.
Softball
(At) Darlington 6, Myrtle Beach 2: Seeking to extend their season, the Seahawks ran into a hot-hitting Darlington squad on Tuesday night.
The Falcons chopped out 11 hits, led by Naya Jones who was 3-for-4 with a run scored to lead them to a win. Also earning a multi-hit game was Haley Clark, Madie Andrews and Gracie Epps, each of which had two hits.
Darlington had runs in each of the first three innings, putting Myrtle Beach back on its heels from the start.
The Seahawks were led by Lindsey and McKenzie Coble, who were 2-for-4 and 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI, respectively, in a losing effort.
WP: Madie Andrews LP: Carly Grace Bodge. Hitters— MB: Lindsey Coble 2-for-4; McKenzie Coble 2-for-3, R, RBI. DHS: Naya Jones 3-for-4, R; Haley Clark 2-for-4, 2R, RBI; Gracie Epps 2-for-4, R; Madie Andrews 2-for-4, 2 RBI.
Boys soccer
(At) Myrtle Beach 11, Lower Richland 0: The Seahawks ensured Lower Richland’s first postseason berth on the pitch since 1985 would not be an extended one.
J.R. Stanley, Alan Vasquez and Shavoy Brown each had two goals apiece, while Stanley also had a hand in two other Myrtle Beach goals. Also hitting the scoresheet was Mauricio Velasquez, Oreon Alan, Sarvar Masharifov and Tomer Tal.
Myrtle Beach hosts either Beaufort or Lugoff-Elgin on Thursday.
(At) Socastee 6, Blythewood 0: The Braves cruised into the second round by earning a clean sheet against Blythewood.
Chris Matlashewski notched a hat trick in the game, while Tanner Goshert hit the back of the net on two occasions to earn a brace.
Socastee will host James Island on Thursday.
(At) A.C. Flora 1, North Myrtle Beach 0: A second half goal by the Falcons sunk North Myrtle Beach’s hopes of a deep playoff run.
Boys tennis
Myrtle Beach sweeps into third round: The Seahawks cruised to a 7-0 win over A.C. Flora. They will travel Thursday to A.C. Flora, with a trip to the Lower State final on the line.
Singles: John Cahill (MB) def. Mitchell Russell (BHS) 6-0, 6-2; Josh Wallen (MB) def. Griffin Stone (BHS), 6-0, 2-6 (10-6); Rivers Cahill (MB) def. Jaco Neimond (BHS), 6-0, 6-2; W.J. Vaught (MB) def. Merit Patterson (BHS) 6-1, 2-6 (10-5); Carson Duerk (MB) def. Chris Hoogenboom (BHS) 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles: John Cahill/Josh Wallen (MB) def. Mitchell Russell/Jaco Neimond (BHS) 8-2; Ryan Burch/Bailey Morrow (MB) def. Paul Winland/Ben Straught (BHS) 8-2.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
Comments