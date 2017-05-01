High school roundup: Waccamaw, Green Sea Floyds move on to Lower State tourney

Baseball
(At) Waccamaw 3, Strom Thurmond 0: The Warriors won the Class 3A District VI tournament behind a complete-game four-hit shutout from Josh Monroe, who improved to 4-1 on the season. Monroe had eight strikeouts and no walks.
“It was a huge performance from out starting pitcher going the distance in that situation against the Upper State champions from last year,” Waccamaw assistant coach Tyler Vick said. “With the pitch counts that’s huge for us, not having to go a second game. So we’re in good shape heading into the Lower State Tournament.”
The Warriors got an RBI double from Jaret Montenery in the first inning, and two-run, two-out single from Dylan Leatherwood in the fifth off Hunter Cadiere, who also went the distance for Strom Thurmond.
Waccamaw (19-8) advances to the 3A Lower State Tournament and it will travel to the winner of Monday’s Brookland Cayce vs. Bishop England game.
WP: Josh Monroe (4-1) LP: Hunter Cadiere. Top hitters —WAC: Jaret Montenery 2-3 2-2B run RBI; Dylan Leatherwood 1-3 2RBI.
(At) Green Sea Floyds 7, Charleston Math & Science 1: The lower of three seeds in the District V tournament, the Trojans were never threatened Monday night in advancing to the Lower State A tournament.
Chandler Strickland was 3-for-3 on the night, while Andrew McCray and Antwan Graham each had two hits apiece.
WP: Shaquan Gillard LP: Willey. Hitters — GSF: Chandler Strickland 3-for-3, BB; Andrew McCray 2-for-3, BB; Anwan Graham 2-for-4.
Gilbert 11, (at) Aynor 9 (F/8): A wild affair that saw each team squander leads of three runs or more, it was Gilbert that was able to get key hits in extras to force a second game in the District V-3A final. The Blue Jackets loaded the bases in bottom half of the eighth with no outs, but were unable to scratch any runs across.
Softball
(At) Conway 7, River Bluff 6: The Tigers scratched and clawed their way into a rematch with Fort Dorchester in Wednesday’s district final round.
Down by six runs in the fifth, Conway scored runs in the sixth and seventh to tie things up. Alert base-running by McKynzie Krajc would allow the Tigers to walk off in the eighth.
WP: Neci Hemingway. Hitters — RB: Ashley W. 3-for-5, 2B, 2R. CON: Taylor Richardson 1-for-3, 2B, 2 BB, RBI, R; Ashley Rowell 1-for-4, R, RBI; Neci Hemingway 2-for-4, HR, R, McKynzie Krajc 2-for-4, 2 R; Grayson Lundy 1-for-4, R; Chelsea Mitchell 1-for-3, BB.
Timberland 7, (at) Georgetown 6: Down by three to start the final inning, the Wolves rallied for four runs of their own to stun the Bulldogs. A wild pitch allowed the winning run to cross home plate for Timberland.
In a losing effort, Meredith Venters was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, while Carson Wall had two hits and brought in a run of her own.
WP: Winningham LP: Meredith Venters. Hitters — TIM: Prince 2-for-4, 2R, 2 RBI; Zeigler 2-for-3. GEO: Meredith Venters 3-for-4, 3 RBI; Carson Wall 2-for-4, RBI.
(At) Chapin 5, North Myrtle Beach 1: The Chiefs’ season comes to an end in the Midlands at the hands of Chapin.
(At) Strom Thurmond 1, Waccamaw 0: Strom Thurmond got the best of this pitcher’s duel, advancing to the district final round by disposing of the Warriors.
Chesterfield 6, (at) Carvers Bay 3: The visitors from Chesterfield County were able to take care of business on the Bears’ home turf, ending their pursuit of a Lower State tournament berth.
(At) St. James 7, Lower Richland 0: Dominique Gross was 3-for-3 with two runs and an RBI to help the Sharks stave off elimination and advance to a district final rematch with Beaufort on Wednesday.
Skye Bailey also did her part, going 2-for-3 with a pair of runs scored.
That was more than enough for pitcher Brooks Spiva, who gave up only one hit in the game, while striking out two.
WP: Brooks Spiva LP: M. Davis Hitters — STJ: Dominique Gross 3-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Skye Bailey 2-for-3, 2 R.
Girls soccer
(At) St. James 5, A.C. Flora 2: The Sharks advanced to the second round with a solid win over A.C. Flora.
(At) Georgetown 14, Lake Marion 0: The Bulldogs made light work of Lake Marion, en route to a berth in the second round of the Class 3A state playoffs.
Dutch Fork 4, (at) Socastee: Making the three-hour trip from the Midlands, the Silver Foxes made themselves right at home on the Grand Strand, knocking out the Region VI-5A champion Braves.
Boys soccer
Dreher 2, (at) St. James 0: Dreher stunned the Sharks on their home turf, earning a clean sheet and advancing to the second round of the Class 4A boys soccer playoffs.
Boys golf
Sumter runs away with Region VI-5A championship: The Gamecocks ran away with a league title, besting its nearest competition by 28 strokes. Dixon Flowers earned Region VI-5A Player of the Year honors with a 70.
The best local finish was courtesy of Kevin Burris, the Carolina Forest standout shooting a 75 for the day.
Team scores: Sumter 302, Carolina Forest 330, Conway 332, Socastee 333, West Florence 356, South Florence 467.
CF: Kevin Burris 75, Christ Fortenberry 77, Alex Hawley 88, Parker Stancil 90, Dylan Griffin 94.
CON: Connor Thomas 79, Raleigh Cook 83, Landon Cooper 84, Cliff Todd 86, Camden Brown 99.
SOC: Shane Peters 78, Chap Hutchinson 80, Lance Vu 87, Jake Del Busse 88, Grant Hutchinson 92.
Casey, North Myrtle Beach hold off rivals for Region VII-4A crown: Chandler Casey’s 1-under 71 allowed him to earn league player of the year honors, and his team a region championship. Teammate McClure Thompson was five shots behind with a 4-over 76, while Matthew Griego was 6-over 78 for the day.
Holden Grigg of Myrtle Beach also was 6-over 78, followed by teammates Keegan Vaugh and Dock Jarman who finished 7-over 79. St. James’s top finishers — Coleman Bess, Drew Galloway and Walker Devers — each were 9-over 81 for the day.
Team scores: North Myrtle Beach 306, Myrtle Beach 320, St. James 328, Marlboro County 386, Wilson 431.
NMB: Chandler Casey 71, McClure Thompson 76, Matthew Griego 78, David Lamb 81, Zack Kirtz 86.
MB: Holden Grigg 78, Keegan Vaugh 79, Dock Jarman 79, Seth Boyce 84, Michael Yan 86.
STJ: Coleman Bess 81, Drew Galloway 81, Walker Devers 81, Charlie Wike 85, Hunter Satterley 97.
Waccamaw takes care of business in winning Region VI-3A title: An even-par round for Patrick Golden led the way for the Warriors as they cruised to a region title at Diamondback Golf Course in Loris.
Team scores: Waccamaw 305, Aynor 355, Georgetown 381, Loris 396.
WAC: Patrick Golden 72, Trey Salley 76, Jackson Cole 78, Zary Gouin 79.
AYN: Brayden Barnett 81, Owen Barnhill 83, Cole Johnson 93, Dalton Gasque 98.
GTW: James Gore 78, Trace Adams 96, Tony Lara 101, Marcus Reed 106.
LOR: Max Day 91, Lukas Little 93, Dawson Pickford 97, Chessa Lee 115.
Mother Nature intervenes to postpone playoff fixtures
Inclement weather won the night for three area playoff teams.
Due to a deluge of rain that pelted the Midlands and Pee Dee areas of the state late Monday afternoon and into the evening, games were postponed till Tuesday evening.
Among the games affected were:
▪ Softball: Myrtle Beach at Darlington (Tues., 6 p.m.)
▪ Baseball: North Myrtle Beach at A.C. Flora; Conway at Dutch Fork (both Tues., 5 p.m.); Gilbert at Aynor (Tues., 6 p.m.)
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII
