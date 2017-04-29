High school roundup: Fast start allows Conway to survive late Wando rally

Baseball
Conway 9, Wando 6: In an elimination game for both teams, the Tigers scored seven in the first inning, never trailing en route to a win over the Region VII-5A co-champions.
Leadoff hitter Brett Young was 3-for-3 — the only hits for Conway on the day — while scoring two runs and bringing in four more.
Jeremy Jones picked up the win, going 3 1/3 innings while scattering six hits and giving up five runs.
WP: Jeremy Jones LP: Cale Lewis. Hitters — CON: Brett Young 3-for-3, 2 R, 4 RBI. WAN: James Tucker 2-for-3, RBI; Matt Hogarty 1-for-4, 2 RBI.
North Myrtle Beach 5, Darlington 2: Four runs in the opening frame along with the combined pitching effort of Dalton Simpson, Chase Hudson and Dylan Doolittle allowed the Chiefs to push through to Monday’s district final round against A.C. Flora.
In addition to getting the start, Simpson also was 2-for-3 with two runs batted in. Also contributing was Craig Matta, who was 1-for-2 with two RBIs in the win.
WP: Dalton Simpson LP: Drake Adams. Hitters— NMB: Dalton Simpson 2-for-3, 2 RBI; Craig Matta 1-for-2, 2 RBI. DAR: Eric McElveen 2-for-4, RBI; Chase Weatherford 1-for-2, R; Jalin Mullins 1-for-3, R.
Brookland-Cayce 14, Loris 4 (F/5): After falling behind early, Brookland-Cayce answered with seven runs in the first inning, and never looked back in a win over Loris.
Though only earning six hits, the Bearcats were helped by just as many errors by the Lions.
Austin Skipper was 2-for-3 for Loris, with a run and an RBI in a losing effort.
WP: C. Sox LP: Tanner Kennedy Hitters — LOR: Austin Skipper 2-for-3, R, RBI. BC: C. Sox 2-for-3, 2 R, 4 RBI; H. Huggins 0-for-3, R, 3 RBI; Q. Hook 1-for-3, R, 2 RBI.
Academic Magnet 15, Carvers Bay 0 (F/4): Nine runs in the fourth for Academic Magnet put an end to the Bears’ playoff run.
John Weatherford was 2-for-2 for Carvers Bays, the only two hits for the club in the game.
WP: Watkins LP: Jeremy Avant. Hitters — CB: John Weatherford 2-for-2. AM: Windom 2-for-2, 2 R, 3 RBI; Freudenhein 2-for-4, R, RBI; Fewell 2-for-4, R, 2 RBI; Hosley 2-for-4, R, 5 RBI.
Hartsville 9, St. James 4 (F/8): The Sharks’ season came to an end on Saturday, as Hartsville scored five in the eighth inning to claim the win.
Softball
Myrtle Beach 19, A.C. Flora 0 (F/5): Carly Grace Bodge threw a one-hitter over five innings as Myrtle Beach won a loser’s bracket game in the Softball Class 4A district playoffs tournament.
The Seahawks advance to a district elimination gameMonday against the loser of Saturday’s Darlington vs.Berkeley game. Hodge’s no-hitter was broken up in the fourth inning.
WP: Carly Grace Bodge. Hitters — MB: Lindsey Coble 2-for-3, 4 R, 2 RBI; McKenzie Coble 2-for-3, 5 RBI; Bodge 2-for-4, 3B, 3 RBI.
Goose Creek 11, Socastee 0 (F/5): Goose Creek made quick work of the Braves, eliminating them from the playoffs in five innings.
Kaitlyn Fowler went the distance, allowing nine hits but no earned runs, and did not issue a walk. She struck out three.
Eternal Fuller led the way, going 3-for-4 with three runs and a pair of RBIs. Kylie Smith also did her share of damage, going 2-for-4 with a run and three RBIs.
Haleigh Smith, Mykayla Strichek and Loganne Bolinger each had two hits for Socastee in a losing effort.
WP: Kaitlyn Fowler LP: Loganne Bolinger. Hitters — GC: Eternal Fuller 3-for-4, 3 R, 2 RBI; Kylie Smith 2-for-4, R, 3 RBI. SOC: Haleigh Smith 2-for-3, Mykayla Strichek 2-for-3, Loganne Bolinger 2-for-3.
Fort Dorchester 5, Conway 4: Fort Dorchester took advantage of four Tigers errors in the fifth inning to score four runs and held on for a win in the Class 5A district playoffs.
Conway stranded the tying run on third base in the bottom of the seventh inning and must now face River Bluff at home at 6 p.m. Monday in an elimination game. The winner will travel to Fort Dorchester on Wednesday and must win two consecutive games to advance.
Neci Hemingway allowed four hits and struck out three while falling to 11-3 on the season, while Taylor Richardson was 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored, and Deanna DeLuca was 2-for-3 with two RBI.
LP: Neci Hemingway (11-3). Hitters — FD: Faith Jones 2-for-3, 2 R. CON: Taylor Richardson 3-for-4, 2B, 2 R; Deanna DeLuca 2-for-3, 2 RBI; Ashley Rowell 1-for-3, 2B, R; Hemingway 1-for-4, R.
Lexington 11, Carolina Forest 1 (F/5): Lexington kept its season alive with by cruising to a 10-run win over the Panthers.
Up 2-1 in the fourth, the Wildcats put the game away. A grand slam by Ashley Jacoby gave Lexington a 6-1 lead, followed later in the inning by an Allie Light 3-run homer.
The Wildcats finished things off in five innings.
Waccamaw 6, Wade Hampton 4: The Warriors kept their season alive with a win over Wade Hampton.
Waccamaw will now travel to Strom Thurmond in an effort to advance to the district final round.
Andrews 2, Carvers Bay 1 (F/8): An Elise Bruce base hit in the eighth inning brought home the game-winning run, allowing the Yellow Jackets to walk off with a win over rival Carvers Bay.
WP: Carli McCants LP: H. Haselden. Hitters — CB: K. Cannon 2-for-4, R. AND: Carlynn Harper 1-for-4, R; Ashley Evans 1-for-3, R; Elise Bruce 1-for-4, RBI.
Beaufort 6, St. James 3: The Sharks’ mission of advancing to the Lower State tournament took a slight detour, Beaufort making itself at home with a win at Finway Park.
Aynor 10, Battery Creek 8: One of the toughest games all season for the Blue Jackets, they advanced to the District VI-3A final with a hard-fought victory over Battery Creek.
