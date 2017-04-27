High school roundup: Fowler’s gem pushes Aynor past unbeaten Gilbert

BASEBALL
Aynor 1, (at) Gilbert 0: Blue Jackets ace Nick Fowler was masterful on Thursday, scattering three hits while striking out six to lead his team to a 1-0 win over Class 3A’s top-ranked team.
Walt Richardson scored the game’s only run in the fourth, coming home on a groundout by Seth Ward.
It spoiled an equally solid performance by Indians pitcher Jacob Rye, who also went the distance. Aynor earned five hits against him, while striking out four times.
WP: Nick Fowler LP: Jacob Rye. Hitters — AYN: Walt Richardson 1-for-3, R; Seth Ward 1-for-3, RBI. GHS: Joseph Mims 2-for-3; Chase Swygert 1-for-3.
(At) North Myrtle Beach 2, Berkeley 1: Craig Matta made sure his only base hit on Thursday was one that would count.
His single in the seventh inning brought home Donald Hansis, allowing the Chiefs to stave off elimination in walk-off fashion.
North Myrtle Beach will host Darlington for the second time this week on Saturday, this time with both teams’ season hanging in the balance.
WP: Dylan Doolittle LP: Blake Southard. Hitters: BHS: Three players with a hit apiece. NMB: Donald Hansis 1-for-4, R, RBI; Craig Matta 1-for-3, RBI; River Newman 1-for-2, R.
Fort Dorchester 6, (at) Carolina Forest 2: Needing a win to keep its season alive, the Panthers were unable to figure out Fort Dorchester pitcher Dylan Yon.
The Patriots’ hurler wen the distance, scattering three hits while striking out five to propel his team to a victory, and send Carolina Forest home.
Jalen Vasquez was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI for Fort Dorchester, with Dalton Davidson going 2-for-3 with two RBI.
WP: Dylan Yon LP: Michael Foltz. Hitters — FD: Jalen Vasquez 2-for-4, R, RBI; Drew Yniesta 1-for-3, 2 R; Dalton Davidson 2-for-3, 2 RBI. CF: Max Ryerson 3-for-3, 2B, HR, 2 RBI.
(At) Beaufort 14, St. James 4: Beaufort jumped on St. James early, and never relented en route to a dominant victory. The Sharks will now look to stave off elimination on Saturday, when it hosts Hartsville.
Green Sea Floyds 14, (at) Charleston Math & Science 2: A solid night at the plate allowed the Trojans to complete things in six innings. Andrew McCray was 4-for-4, while Bubba Elliott and Mahammud Graham each collected three hits.
WP: Cameron Barnhill LP: Willey. Hitters — GSF: Andrew McCray 4-for-4; Bubba Elliott 3-for-5; Mahammud Graham 3-for-4.
(At) Waccamaw 9, Wade Hampton 4: Despite seven errors, the Warriors were able to remain in the catbird seat in the District 6-3A playoffs.
Between the third and fifth innings, Waccamaw scored eight runs, led by Dylan Leatherwood, McKinley Grooms and Alex Nash, each of which notched two hits on the night.
The Warriors will host the district final on Monday.
WP: Miller Brinson LP: Matt Poston. Hitters — WH: Four players with one hit. WAC: Dylan Leatherwood 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 2B; McKinley Grooms 2-for-4, 2R, 2B, RBI; Alex Nash 2-for-2, 2B, R, 2 BB.
Loris 12, (at) May River 7: The Lions scored seven innings in the second inning, allowing them to stave off elimination. Tanner Kennedy was 3-for-5 with three RBIs, while Austin Skipper was 2-for-4 with a pair of runs batted in himself. Colby Todd also had a home run in the victory.
WP: Gage Smith LP: Joe Tones. Hitters — LOR: Austin Skipper 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 2B; Todd 1-for-3, HR; Tanner Kennedy 3-for-5 3 RBI; Clay Faircloth 2-for-4 RBI.
Conway 7, (at) West Florence 3: Brett Young’s complete game helped the Tigers stave off elimination. Conway will visit Wando on Saturday.
Hilton Head Island 12, (at) Myrtle Beach 9: Hilton Head Island was able to stave off a late charge by Myrtle Beach, the Seahawks from the Lowcountry moving on to Monday’s District VII-4A final.
The teams combined for 28 hits in the game, with three combined home runs.
Hilton Head Island’s Jake Roberts was 3-for-3, with three runs scored and an RBI. Logan Toomer was 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and an RBI.
For Myrtle Beach, Jackson Thomas was 4-for-5 on the night, with a run scored. Luke Edwards was 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBIs. Jay Morris was 2-for-3 on the night, with a home run, three runs scored and three RBIs.
Myrtle Beach now will host Chapin on Saturday in an elimination game.
WP: Eric Foggo LP: Lawson Cribb. Hitters — HHI: Jake Roberts 3-for-3, 3 R, RBI. Logan Toomer 3-for-4, HR, 2 R, RBI. MB: Jackson Thomas 4-for-5, R; Luke Edwards 3-for-5, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI; Jay Morris 2-for-3, HR, 3 R, 3 RBI.
SOFTBALL
(At) Darlington 9, Myrtle Beach 8: The Seahawks’ season is now on the brink, this after Darlington scored three runs in the sixth inning to earn a win in both teams’ playoff opener.
Gracie Epps got the rally started for the Falcons, being hit by a pitch to leadoff the sixth. Two batters later, a triple by Naya Jones brought her in, closing the gap to one.
Following a Chloe Hicks base hit, a double by Whitney Kirby brought in the game’s winning run for Darlington, allowing it to remain in the District VIII-4A winner’s bracket.
Myrtle Beach will host A.C. Flora on Saturday, the Falcons falling 16-0 to Berkeley on Thursday.
WP: Chloe Hicks LP: Carly Grace Bodge. Hitters — MB: Lindsey Coble 2-for-4, RBI, Mackenzie Coble 1-for-4, R, RBI; Cayce Roberts 1-for-4, R; Stevie Parker 1-for-3, R, 2 RBI. DHS: Kadasia Damon 2-for-4, R, 2 RBI; Naya Jones 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 RBI; Chloe Hicks 2-for-4, R, RBI; Whitney Kirby 2-for-3, 2 RBI; Haley Clark 2-for-3, R, RBI.
(At) Summerville 9, Socastee 1: An early flurry by the Green Wave allowed it to cruise in its playoff opener against Socastee.
Summerville opened things with four runs in the opening frame, compounding the Braves’ difficult climb back into contention with three more in the third.
Madison Drawdy went the distance for the Green Wave, giving up only two hits and one run, while striking out nine.
The Green Waves’ Madison Williams was 3-for-3 with two runs and an RBI. Mikayla Goodwin, Leela Lyle and Hailey Hill also had two hits apiece for Summerville.
WP: Madison Drawdy LP: Loganne Bolinger.
Hartsville 6, (at) North Myrtle Beach 3: Four runs in the first inning allowed Hartsville to score a road win. North Myrtle Beach will seek to stave off elimination on Saturday, as it hosts Colleton County.
WP: Watfor LP: Serrah Ballard. Hitters: S. Ballard 2-for-3.
(At) Aynor 17, Bishop England 0: The Blue Jackets made quick work of their visitors from the Lowcountry, not allowing a hit in three innings of work.
Brooke Elliott and Layna Johnson combined for the no-hitter, striking out seven of nine batters they faced.
Aynor will host Battery Creek on Saturday at 5 p.m.
WP: Brooke Elliott LP: A. Bridge. Hitters: Brooke Elliott 2-2, 4 RBI; Layna Johnson 2-for-3, 3 RBI; Katie Gunter 1-for-1, 3 RBI; Taylor Charlton 1-for-3, 2 RBI; Morgan Richardson 1-for-1, RBI; Blair Gasque 1-for-1, RBI.
(At) Conway 6, Spring Valley 1: The Tigers scored six runs in the first inning, and it proved to be more than enough for the them to advance in the winner’s bracket in District VII-5A playoffs.
WP: Neci Hemingway LP: Molly Coleman. Hitters — CON: Taylor Richardson 2-for-3, R; Allyson Lundy 1-for-3, R, RBI; Neci Hemingway 1-for-3, 2B, R, RBI.
(At) St. James 8, Crestwood 1: The Sharks scored runs in five of its six at-bats, cruising to an easy win in the District VII-4A tournament.
Dominique Gross was 2-for-4 with a triple and a home run. She also scored twice, while bringing in three more.
WP: Brooks Spiva. Hitters: Dominique Gross 2-for-4, 3B, HR, 2 R, 3 RBI; Kelsey Gollie 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI.
(At) Ashley Ridge 6, Carolina Forest 5: The Panthers suffered another one-run loss, this time at the hand of Ashley Ridge.
(At) Hanahan 11, Waccamaw 1: Warriors no match for a hot-hitting Hanahan club on Thursday night.
Carvers Bay 10, (at) Academic Magnet 1: Bears make light work of Academic Magnet.
Georgetown 5, (at) Timberland 2: Meredith Venters made an early lead for the Bulldogs stand up, the pitcher scattering four hits and striking out four Timberland batters in the win.
WP: Meredith Venters LP: Welch. Hitters — GTW: Kirsten Vause 2-for-4, 2 R, 3 RBI; Alexa Neely 2-for-3, R. TIM: Rose 2-for-3, R; Zeigler 2-for-3.
Boys tennis
Myrtle Beach 6, Lower Richland 0
Singles: John Cahill (MB) def. Damajae Hicks (LR) 6-0, 6-0; Josh Wallen (MB) def. Elijah Choice (LR) 6-0, 6-0; .Rivers Cahill (MB) def. Kareem Gray (LR) 6-0, 6-1; W.J. Vaught (MB) def. Paul Griffin (LR) 6-0, 6-0; Carson Duerk (MB) def. Tearon Cherry (LR) 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Ryan Burch/Bailey Morrow (MB) def. Myron Singletary/Matthew Choice (LR) 6-0, 6-0.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII
Comments