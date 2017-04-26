Wednesday’s roundup: Conway freshman joins list of Tigers earning scholarship offers

Trending upward
▪ Conway’s Nichols’ stock surging: All it took was one offer for more to pour in for Conway junior forward Jimmy Nichols. He picked up another on Wednesday, Georgetown becoming the latest seeking his services.
Just in the past few days, Nichols picked up offers from Coastal Carolina along with Hofstra, Longwood, Miami (Fla.), Murray State, Nebraska, Old Dominion and Towson.
▪ More scholarship offers for Conway’s Raiqwon O’Neal: The Conway junior offensive lineman picked up more offers on Wednesday, this time from Wake Forest and Illinois. He now has 16 offers to his credit.
Also seeking his services are Charleston Southern, Charlotte, East Carolina, Eastern Kentucky, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Kentucky, Louisville, Memphis, North Carolina Central, Navy, Old Dominion and Western Kentucky.
▪ Tonka has a new toy to play with: The University of South Carolina made sure it was first in line for the services of Conway freshman defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway, offering him on Wednesday.
Last season, Hemingway had 13 tackles and two assists, in addition to sacking three opposing quarterbacks.
▪ Seeing stars: A pair of the area’s senior standouts were given the all-star treatment on Wednesday. Myrtle Beach’s Cameron Bodge and Conway’s Brett Young each were named as participants in this year’s S.C. Baseball Coaches Association All-Star games.
Previously played in Myrtle Beach, the all-star contests will take place May 23-25 at Lexington High School.
▪ Lacrosse honors: Nine area lacrosse standouts were given their due on Wednesday for solid 2017 seasons.
Three of them came courtesy of the Class 5A ranks, with Socastee midfielder Stephen Sperbeck and face-off specialist Alec Dowd, as well as Carolina Forest attacker Joe Venazio getting the nod. Doing the same at the Class 4A-A level was St. James’ Hanes Graffe,Brandon Mitchell, Thomas Atchinson, Kyrese Vereen and Bryant Blackmon, along with Hunter Lane of Waccamaw.
Roundup
Baseball
St. James 4, Hartsville 3 (F/10): The Sharks overcame a 2-run deficit in the seventh to tie things with Region VI-4A champion Hartsville, then took the lead with in the 10th by scratching a run across with two outs.
St. James will take on Beaufort Thursday night, the Eagles 13-4 winners over Dreher.
Boys golf
Jarman’s even-round paces Myrtle Beach to win: Dock Jarman’s even-par 36 earned him medalist honors at The Dunes Club on Wednesday, leading the Seahawks to a victory over rival North Myrtle Beach.
Keegan Vaugh followed with a 37, while Holden Grigg shot a 40 on the afternoon. Seth Boyce and Michael Yan each had rounds of 41.
North Myrtle Beach was led by Matthew Griego and Chandler Casey, each of which shot a 1-over 37 for the day.
The teams will meet once again on Monday, this time for the Region VII-4A title. The meet will take place at Eagle Nest Golf Club in Little River.
Team scores: Myrtle Beach 154, North Myrtle Beach 158.
MB: Dock Jarman 36, Keegan Vaugh 37, Holden Grigg 40, Seth Boyce/Michael Yan 41.
Team 2: Matthew Griego 37, Chandler Casey 37, McClure Thompson 42, David Lamb 42.
Track and field
Waccamaw sweeps Region VI-3A boys and girls track meets: Among the youngest participants at Wednesday’s meet, Annabelle Scully’s presence loomed largest. The seventh-grader won three events, helping the Warriors’ girls track team to a Region VI-3A title. Also faring well at the meet was Briley Arnold, who claimed a pair of region titles.
On the boys side, the Warriors boys track team barely scraped past rival Waccamaw to earn a Region VI-3A crown. Jackson Junkins claimed wins in the pole vault, 200- and 400-meter dash events.
Girls
Team scores: Waccamaw 230, Loris 122, Georgetown 87, Dillon 38, Lake City 33, Aynor 12.
4x100-meter relay: Loris, 51.59 sec; 4x800-meter relay: Waccamaw, 10:44; 100-meter hurdles: Briley Arnold, WAC (16.3 sec); Discus: Davis, Loris 80 feet, 6 inches; Long jump: Bellamy (LOR), 15 feet, 11 inches; 100-meter dash: Hemingway (LOR), 13.1 sec; 1,600-meter run: Scully (WAC), 5:53; 400-meter dash: Beach (GTW) 1:04; Pole vault: Seganti (WAC), 8 feet; 400-meter hurdles: Arnold (WAC), 1:08; Shot put: Bromell (WAC) 33 feet, 11 inches; 800-meter run: Scully (WAC), 2:38; 200-meter dash: Bell (DIL), 27.7 sec; 3,200 meter run: Scully (WAC), 12:39; High jump: Long (LOR), 4 feet, 8 inches; Triple jump: Seganti (WAC), 31 feet, 4 inches; 4x400-meter relay: Waccamaw, 4:31.
Boys
Team scores: Waccamaw 166, Georgetown 146, Loris 88, Lake City 73, Dillon 42, Aynor 12.
4x100-meter relay: Lake City, 43.3 sec; 4x800-meter relay: Waccamaw, 9:06; Triple jump: Dozier (GTW), 42 feet, 2 inches; 110-meter hurdles: Thomas (GTW)16.04; Shot put: Wilson (LOR), 24 feet, 7 inches; 100-meter dash: Barr (LC), 10.40; Pole Vault: Junkins (WAC), 9 feet; 1,600-meter run: Jones (WAC), 4:55; 400-meter dash: Junkins (WAC), 50.5 sec; Long jump: Johnson (GTW), 21.4 inches; 400-meter hurdles: Jackson (LOR), 1:03; Discus: Jordan (GTW), 123 feet, 3 inches; 800 meters: James (WAC), 2:12; 200-meter dash: Junkins (WAC), 22.8 sec; High jump: Point (GTW), 6 feet; 3,200 meters: Jones (WAC) 10:58; 4x400-meter relay: Georgetown, 3:13.
▪ North Myrtle Beach runs away with Region VII-4A boys crown: The Chiefs’ boys track squad was dominant on Wednesday, clearing the field by 26 points en route to a league title. North Myrtle Beach won a number of events, among them the 4x100-meter and 4x400-meter relays, along with Dondre Thompson and Brandon Lawrence placing first in the 400-meter and 800-meter runs, respectively. North Myrtle Beach also showcased its prowess in field events, with Kwame and Marcelous Livingston each placing well in the shot put, Desmond Holmes in the discus, Chris Johnson in the high and triple jumps events, along with Tyler Gore in the long jump.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII
