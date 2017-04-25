Waccamaw baseball opens playoffs by blanking Timberland

Call it a fear of the unknown. Yet, if there is one thing Waccamaw baseball coach Jeff Gregory is quite acquainted with, it is that leery feeling he gets each season prior to his club’s playoff opener.

“We were a little flat after playing five days in a row, especially with the pitching we saw (last week at the Mingo Bay Classic),” he said. “The utility of pitching we saw in the tournament compared to that we saw tonight, we struggled a little bit.

“The first one in the playoffs is always tough.”

Still, the Warriors somehow found a way to leave with the result it desired.

Reed Edwards went the distance Tuesday night, striking out 11 while walking none in a Waccamaw 4-0 win over Timberland. In the victory, he scattered only four hits.

“I just did everything I normally do,” Edwards said. “I just let my team do the work, they helped me out and we got the win together. That’s all I can say.”

A game where neither side exactly knocked the cover off the ball, it was some two-out magic in the fourth that offered the Warriors all the separation they would need.

With a runner on second, Caleb Colegrove’s shot to the left center-field gap would prove good enough for a double, along with bringing in the game’s first run. The next batter, Jake Adkins, would return the favor, a blooper into right field plating Colegrove to give Waccamaw a 2-0 advantage.

The Warriors would add another run later in the frame, in addition to one in the sixth. It would prove to be more than enough for Edwards, who finished the game just as he started it — with a strikeout.

“Reed was exceptional for us tonight,” Gregory said. “That’s what kept us in it. I’m not sure exactly how many strikeouts he had, but he was mowing them down pretty good. ... I can’t say nothing about him, he’s been a solid performer every time he’s pitched.”

Waccamaw will host Wade Hampton (H) on Thursday, the Red Devils advancing courtesy of a 6-5 win over Storm Thurmond.

Timberland 000 000 0 — 0 4 2 Waccamaw 000 301 X — 4 8 3