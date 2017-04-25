High school roundup: Bodge, Allen power MB baseball to rout in playoff opener

Baseball
(At) Myrtle Beach 12, Lakewood 2 (6): Cameron Bodge and Jayce Allen each homered twice as the Seahawks opened the Class 4A District VII bracket with a win.
Lakewood
002
000
—
2
7
0
MB
005
133
—
12
11
0
WP: Cameron Bodge. LP: Ingram. Top hitters: Myrtle Beach: Luke Edwards 1-4, run; Jay Morris 1-1, RBI, run; Lawson Cribb 3-4, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; Davis Goodroe 2-3, RBI; Bodge 2-3, 2 HR, 6 RBIs, 2 runs; Jayce Allen 2-2, 2 HR, 2 RBIs, 3 runs.
(At) West Ashley 5, Carolina Forest 1: Branson Bates held the Panthers to one unearned run on two hits as the Wildcats opened the Clas 5A District VIII bracket with a victory.
Carolina Forest
000
000
1
—
1
2
2
West Ashley
320
000
X
—
5
8
1
WP: Branson Bates. LP: Johnson. Top hitters: Carolina Forest: Ryerson 1-3, RBI; Jones 1-2.
(At) Bishop England 6, Loris 2: The Bishops opened the Class 3A District VII bracket with a win.
(At) Wando 3, Conway 0: The Warriors proved too much for the Tigers in a Class 5A District V opener.
Conway
000
000
0
—
0
1
1
Wando
000
300
X
—
3
7
2
WP: Matthew Painter. LP: Will Smith. Top hitters: Conway: Dylan Hanes 1-1.
Aynor 5, (at) Hanahan 4 (9): The Blue Jackets rallied for four runs in the top of the ninth and then held off the Hawks for a victory in a Class 3A District V opener.
Aynor
100
000
004
—
5
10
2
Hanahan
000
000
103
—
4
6
2
WP: Ward. LP: Austin Forbes. Top hitters: Aynor: Hucks 2-5, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Fowler 2-5, 2 RBIs; Martin 3-4, run.
Darlington 1, (at) North Myrtle Beach 0: The Chiefs managed only two hits in Class 4A District V opening loss.
Darlington
010
000
0
—
1
6
1
NMB
000
000
0
—
0
2
2
WP: Hopkins. LP: Cole Gasque. Top hitters: NMB: Dalton Simpson 1-3; Jarrett Lewis 1-2.
(At) Academic Magnet 11, Carvers Bay 0: The Bears dropped their Class 2A District VI opener.
CB
000
00
—
0
4
2
AM
331
4X
—
11
15
0
WP: Watkins. LP: Seth Williams. Top hitters: Carvers Bay: Nathan Martin 1-2; Williams 1-2; Matthew Moore 2-2.
Green Sea Floyds 10, (at) Bethune Bowman 0 (5): Bubba Elliott struck out five batters in a no-hitter as the Trojans opened the Class A District V playoffs with a shutout.
Green Sea Floyds next plays at Charleston Math & Science at 5 p.m. Thursday.
GSF
010
63
—
10
8
0
BB
000
00
—
0
0
3
WP: Bubba Elliott (3-0). LP: Felder. Top hitters: GSF: Cameron Barnhill 2-2; Cale Watson 2-3. Records: GSF 10-6.
Girls soccer
Myrtle Beach 5, (at) Socastee 2: The Seahawks topped the Braves.
Girls lacrosse
(At) Bishop England 20, St. James 2: The Bishops eliminated the Sharks in the state semifinals.
Track and field
St. James’ Alexus Alston, Trey Myers and Jayson Brady each won individual events in the Region VII-4A meet at North Myrtle Beach High.
Boys
400m relay: North Myrtle Beach 42.94; 1,600m relay: North Myrtle Beach 3:32.78; 3,200m relay: St. James 8:37.37; 100m: Dontavias Hughes (Wilson) 11.31; 110m hurdles: Trey Myers (St. James) 15.34; 200m: Dontavias Hughes (Wilson) 22.56; 400m: Dondre Thompson (NMB) 53.09; 400m hurdles: Trey Myers (St. James) 56.27; 800m: Brandon Lawrence (NMB) 2:06.19; 1,600m: Jayson Brady (St. James) 4:48.82; 3,200m: Jayson Brady (St. James) 10:36.88; Long jump: Zion Keith (Wilson) 20-3; Pole vault: Chris Anderson (St. James) 10-0; Triple jump: Zion Keith (Wilson) 42-0; High jump: Timothy Robinson (Wilson) 6-2; Discus: Chris Brown (Myrtle Beach) 119-4; Shot put: Kwame Livingston (NMB) 46-1.
Girls
400m relay: North Myrtle Beach 51.05; 1,600m relay: North Myrtle Beach 4:19.11; 3,200m relay: North Myrtle Beach 10:27.21; 100m: Rekirah McBride (Wilson) 12.96; 100m hurdles: Alexus Alston (St. James) 15.41; 200m: Ka’Mauri Humes (St. James) 27.19; 400m: Ryein Bennett (Wilson) 1:02.16; 400m hurdles: Alexus Alston (St. James) 1:15.35; 800m: Emily Barbosa (NMB) 2:33.29; 1,600m: Wilson Jenerette (NMB) 5:40.80; 3,200m: Wilson Jenerette (NMB) 12:29.64; Long jump: Constance McCall (Wilson) 13-3; Pole vault: Felicity Weber (St. James) 8-6; Triple jump: Constance McCall (Wilson) 31-3; High jump: Casey Godbold (St. James) 4-6; Discus: Kashara Maggette (Marlboro County) 86-6; Shot put: Shania Parker (NMB) 33-4.
Comments