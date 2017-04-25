High School Sports

April 25, 2017 1:14 PM

SC high school softball playoffs are about set. How do things line up for area teams?

By Joe L. Hughes II

jhughes@thesunnews.com

Though lagging two days behind their baseball counterparts, area softball teams will begin their respective pursuit of a state title Thursday with the start of the district playoffs.

Among those starting at home include a trio of region champions in Aynor, Conway and St. James. While Conway’s path has yet to be finalized, the path of the Blue Jackets and Sharks, respectively, has.

Winners of 11 consecutive games, Aynor will welcome Bishop England to its home digs in the teams’ District VI-3A playoff opener. Regardless of a win or loss, the Blue Jackets will host their second contest in the district playoffs on Saturday.

The same pretty much goes for St. James, which will welcome Crestwood to Finway Park for a District VII-4A playoff contest. On Saturday, the Sharks will also play host to either Beaufort or an undetermined opponent from Region V-4A.

Conway is awaiting how things turn out in Region V-5A, which will place a pair of clubs with the Tigers in District VII-5A. The runner-up from Region VII-5A is also part of the bracket.

Also waiting to learn of its opponent is Socastee, the Braves to hit the road for their District VIII-5A playoff opener.

Runner-up in Region VII-4A, North Myrtle Beach earned the right to be at home for its playoff opener. It will host the No. 3 team from Region VI-4A, Hartsville.

The Chiefs will either host their second game of this year’s playoffs against Colleton County, or pay a visit to Region V-4A champion Chapin.

Myrtle Beach will take the field Thursday in Darlington for its District VIII-4A opener. It will either travel to Berkeley on Saturday or play host to Region V-4A’s No. 4 team.

Both Georgetown and Waccamaw will take to the road to start the Class 3A playoffs. The Bulldogs will head to St. Stephen to take on Timberland, while Waccamaw will pay a visit to Region VII-3A’s top squad, Hanahan.

The Carvers Bay softball team will travel to Academic Magnet for its District VII-2A opener. It will take on either Andrews or Chesterfield on day two of the playoffs.

Green Sea Floyds also navigated its way to the postseason. The Trojans will travel to the Region V runner-up on Thursday, with the winner of that game heading to Lowcountry Leader in the second round of District V-A playoffs.

Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII

Grand Strand softball first round playoff matchups

Thursday, April 27

Times to be determined

Class 5A

Region V-5A fifth place at Conway

Socastee at Region VII-5A third place

Class 4A

Crestwood at St. James

Hartsville at North Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach at Darlington

Class 3A

Bishop England at Aynor

Georgetown at Timberland

Waccamaw at Hanahan

Class 2A

Carvers Bay at Academic Magnet

Class A

Green Sea Floyds at Region V-A runner-up

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Area baseball, softball teams head down home stretch

Area baseball, softball teams head down home stretch 1:31

Area baseball, softball teams head down home stretch
Conway softball routs Carolina Forest, stays atop Region VI-5A 3:54

Conway softball routs Carolina Forest, stays atop Region VI-5A
St. James brings 1:25

St. James brings "Simba" aboard as good luck charm

View More Video

Sports Videos