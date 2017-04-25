SC high school softball playoffs are about set. How do things line up for area teams?

Though lagging two days behind their baseball counterparts, area softball teams will begin their respective pursuit of a state title Thursday with the start of the district playoffs.
Among those starting at home include a trio of region champions in Aynor, Conway and St. James. While Conway’s path has yet to be finalized, the path of the Blue Jackets and Sharks, respectively, has.
Winners of 11 consecutive games, Aynor will welcome Bishop England to its home digs in the teams’ District VI-3A playoff opener. Regardless of a win or loss, the Blue Jackets will host their second contest in the district playoffs on Saturday.
The same pretty much goes for St. James, which will welcome Crestwood to Finway Park for a District VII-4A playoff contest. On Saturday, the Sharks will also play host to either Beaufort or an undetermined opponent from Region V-4A.
Conway is awaiting how things turn out in Region V-5A, which will place a pair of clubs with the Tigers in District VII-5A. The runner-up from Region VII-5A is also part of the bracket.
Also waiting to learn of its opponent is Socastee, the Braves to hit the road for their District VIII-5A playoff opener.
Runner-up in Region VII-4A, North Myrtle Beach earned the right to be at home for its playoff opener. It will host the No. 3 team from Region VI-4A, Hartsville.
The Chiefs will either host their second game of this year’s playoffs against Colleton County, or pay a visit to Region V-4A champion Chapin.
Myrtle Beach will take the field Thursday in Darlington for its District VIII-4A opener. It will either travel to Berkeley on Saturday or play host to Region V-4A’s No. 4 team.
Both Georgetown and Waccamaw will take to the road to start the Class 3A playoffs. The Bulldogs will head to St. Stephen to take on Timberland, while Waccamaw will pay a visit to Region VII-3A’s top squad, Hanahan.
The Carvers Bay softball team will travel to Academic Magnet for its District VII-2A opener. It will take on either Andrews or Chesterfield on day two of the playoffs.
Green Sea Floyds also navigated its way to the postseason. The Trojans will travel to the Region V runner-up on Thursday, with the winner of that game heading to Lowcountry Leader in the second round of District V-A playoffs.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII
Grand Strand softball first round playoff matchups
Thursday, April 27
Times to be determined
Class 5A
Region V-5A fifth place at Conway
Socastee at Region VII-5A third place
Class 4A
Crestwood at St. James
Hartsville at North Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach at Darlington
Class 3A
Bishop England at Aynor
Georgetown at Timberland
Waccamaw at Hanahan
Class 2A
Carvers Bay at Academic Magnet
Class A
Green Sea Floyds at Region V-A runner-up
