Former USC star returning to Strand with football, health and fitness camp

Summer is a time of rest and relaxation for most.
Not for former South Carolina star Marcus Lattimore, whose work of inspiring youths to be physically fit and make smart life choices is just getting started.
Successful last year in bringing his First Choice Fit youth football camp to the Grand Strand, Lattimore again will host an event here on June 17. Running from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., it will take place at Carolina Forest High School.
It is one of four camps the former Gamecocks running back will host this summer around the Palmetto State. In addition to Select Health of South Carolina’s First Choice Medicaid health plan, the camp will be put on by The Xtra Inch, a program that hosts sports camps, training and corporate wellness programs.
During the event, participants will be able to go through a number of football drills, receiving one-on-one coaching and guidance from Lattimore and a host of other camp counselors.
Though the camp has roots in football, it also stresses fitness and a healthy lifestyle. Prior to the start of drills, participants were given free health screenings, checking their body composition, body mass index and total body fat percentage.
“First Choice Fit camps improve football skills in a positive and encouraging environment while also challenging youth to develop as individuals,” Lattimore said in a prepared statement. “Good health, strong values, dignity, and respect are the keys to success on and off the field.”
Youths between the ages of 5-17 are eligible to participate. Registration for camps is $25.
For more information, visit www.marcuslattimore.com.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII
First Choice Fit Marcus Lattimore youth football camps
When: Saturday, June 17
Where: Carolina Forest High School; 700 Gardner Lacy Road, Myrtle Beach
Cost: $25 per camper, ages 5-17
More information: MarcusLattimore.com
