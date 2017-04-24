College coaches, scouts doing a lot of sniffing around Conway High campus these days

A simple mailbag won’t do these days for postal couriers delivering items to the Conway High School athletic department.
The Class of 2018 as talented as any in recent memory at the local school, three of its top athletes continue to garner honors and accolades. And in doing so, their stock in the highly competitive arena that is college recruiting continues to rise.
Over the weekend, offensive lineman Gunner Britton’s performance at the VTO Elite 100 camp in Charlotte, N.C., earned him Offensive Line and Overall Lineman awards. He also earned a slot in next week’s invitation-only Rivals event at Hough High School, also in Charlotte.
The event featured players from both Carolinas, Virginia and West Virginia. During the camp, they went through agility drills, 7-on-7 passing drills and a number of 1-on-1 competitions.
“First off, it was great to get a chance to step back on the field and start competing again,” Britton said. “There were some really good athletes there and to be able to come out as the offensive line MVP and as the overall winner was a really good way to cap off the camp.”
Stetson is currently the only school to have offered the 6-foot-7, 291-pound Conway offensive lineman. It doesn’t mean schools aren’t sniffing around the local campus to speak with him, however.
“Clemson was at the school today and (Appalachian State) said they were coming Wednesday and I’m going up there this weekend,” Britton said.
Contact with interested schools has also not been an issue for fellow Conway offensive lineman Raiqwon O’Neal.
The 6-foot-5, 265-pound tackle scored his most impressive offer to date Monday, as Kentucky joined the fray of programs seeking his services. It is his 12th offer to date.
Other schools that have offered O’Neal include Charleston Southern, Charlotte, East Carolina, Eastern Kentucky, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Memphis, North Carolina Central, Navy and Old Dominion.
It was also quite the weekend recruiting-wise for Conway basketball standout Jimmy Nichols.
Named the Toast of the Coast boys basketball Player of the Year on Saturday, an impressive showing in front of college scouts at a Big Shots event this past weekend allowed him to score offers from the University of Miami (Fla.), Hofstra, Old Dominion and Towson.
Those schools join Longwood University in pursuit of the Tigers junior, who averaged 15 points and 10 rebounds per game this past season.
