High school roundup: Myrtle Beach claims Region VII-4A boys soccer title

Boys soccer
Disappointed? Sure.
But following a miss by Cobe Arambula on a penalty in the first half, Myrtle Beach boys soccer coach Jason Himmelsbach expected the sophomore attacker to rebound rather quickly.
As fate would have it, Arambula would give the Seahawks the boost they needed. His strike in the 46th minute proved to be a game-winner, allowing Myrtle Beach to claim the Region VII-4A title, 2-1.
“I just said that play is not going to be his defining moment in the game,” Himmelsbach said. “Once (Arambula) missed it, he was pretty upset. He’s pretty reliable with those shots, and he just didn’t hit it the way he wanted to. I said he still has a chance to put a mark on the game, not with that shot but in another way. And that’s what he did.”
Arambula’ goal put the Seahawks up 2-0. North Myrtle Beach did make things interesting, Mitch Baker’s score in 52nd minute cutting the lead in half.
That would be as close as the Chiefs would get, Myrtle Beach able to dominate possession in the final stages to preserve the win.
“Even if these two teams are fighting for fourth place, it’s always something,” Himmelsbach said. “Us and North Myrtle Beach have a lot of respect for each other. Off the field we have a lot of love for them, but on it we just scratch, claw and battle. And tonight was no different.
(At) St. James 3, Waccamaw 1: Luke Williams had two goals and one assist, Joey Barrientos had a goal and Garrett Greene added an assist to lead the Sharks.
Baseball
(At) Aynor 2, Lake City 0: Walt Richardson drove in two runs and Nick Fowler struck out nine in a three-hitter to lead the Blue Jackets.`
Lake City
000
000
0
—
0
3
0
Aynor
002
000
X
—
2
5
3
WP: Nick Fowler. LP: Bill Hanna. Top hitters: Aynor: Seth Hucks 1-3, run; Walt Richardson 2-3, 2 RBIs, run; Ridge Richardson 1-3.
Andrews 3, (at) Carvers Bay 0: The Yellow Jackets blanked the Bears.
Andrews
001
011
0
—
3
10
3
CB
000
000
0
—
0
4
2
WP: Bryce Johns. LP: Seth Williams. Top hitters: Nathan Martin 1-3; Floyd Castle 1-2; Noah Dennis 3-1; Reed Dennis 1-1.
(At) Georgetown 6, Firestone (Ohio) 5: The Bulldogs scored the game-winning run on an error, their second straight walk-off victory in the Mingo Bay Classic.
Firestone
002
201
0
—
5
6
3
Georgetown
201
000
3
—
6
6
4
WP: Pep Jordan. LP: Joe Gorsuch. Top hitters: Tyler McAlister 1-3, 2 runs; Pearson Adams 1-1, run; Brett Howard 1-3, RBI, run; Drew Williams 2-3, 2 RBIs; Clay Prudhomme 0-4, 2 RBIs; Chance Hughes 1-3, run.
(At) Loris 8, Green Sea Floyds 2: Colby Todd drove in three runs to lead the Lions.
GSF
200
000
0
—
2
6
1
Loris
000
602
X
—
8
5
2
WP: Gage Smith. LP: Gillard. Top hitters: Loris: Colby Todd 4-4, 3 RBIs, run; Timmy Perritt 1-3, 2 RBIs, run.
North Myrtle Beach 9, Myrtle Beach 4: Colin Cordera drove in three runs and Dalton Simpson plated two to lead the Chiefs.
NMB
300
051
0
—
9
9
1
MB
400
000
0
—
4
8
2
WP: Cole Gasque. LP: Lawson Cribb. Top hitters: North Myrtle Beach: Dylan Doolittle 1-3, 3 runs; Donald Hansis 1-2, run; Chase Hudson 2-3, 2 runs; Dalton Simpson 0-3, 2 RBIs, run; Garrett Perlstein 3-1, RBI, run; Colin Cordera 1-4, 3 RBIs, run; Taylor Houia 1-4, 3 RBIs, run.
Softball
(At) Andrews 5, Georgetown 1: The Yellow Jackets shut down the Bulldogs.
Georgetown
000
010
0
—
1
3
3
Andrews
100
013
X
—
5
8
4
WP: McCants. LP: Meredith Venters. Top hitters: Georgetown: Kirsten Vause 1-3; Kendal Blakely 1-3; Renzley Lambert 0-3, RBI; Kayla Mercer 1-3.
