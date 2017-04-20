High school roundup: St. James girls lacrosse advances to first Lower State final

Girls lacrosse playoffs
(At) St. James 9, Bluffton 8: What’s better than one playoff win, you say? Another, please.
The Sharks’ girls lacross team overcame a three-goal deficit at halftime to pull out a victory over Bluffton.
With the win, St. James remains undefeated, along with advancing to its first Lower State 4A/3A championship game. It will take on Bishop England.
The game-winner for the Sharks came in the final minutes of regulation. After scoring seven goals in the first half, Bluffton was limited to one in the final half of play.
Boys lacrosse playoffs
(At) Bishop England 17, Waccamaw 3: The Battling Bishops started fast in their second round playoff matchup with Waccamaw, and never relented en route to an easy win. The Warriors end the season with a 13-3 record.
Baseball
(At) Aynor 15, Loris 0: Ridge Richardson went the distance, allowing only two hits in four innings of work as the Blue Jackets took care of business against their Horry County rival.
The senior pitcher also hit a home run in the game, one of four hit by the Blue Jackets on the night. Luke Martin also homered in the contest, with Walt Richardson going yard twice – including a grand slam in the second inning to effectively put the game out of reach.
He finished 2-for-3 on the night, with two runs scored and five RBIs, while Martin scored twice and brought in four runs on a 2-for-2 night at the plate. Nick Fowler was 3-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs.
Coming in, Loris only needed a win to secure the final playoff spot in Region VI-3A. Instead, the Lions fall to a three-way tie for fourth in the league with Georgetown and Dillon.
WP: Ridge Richardson. LP: Neil Mincey. Hitters – AYN: Walt Richardson 2-for-3, 2 HR, 2 R, 5 RBI; Luke Martin 2-for-2, HR, 2 R, 4 RBI; Nick Fowler 3-for-4, R, 2 RBI.
Socastee 7, (at) Myrtle Beach 5: The Braves scored the game’s final four runs to pull out a win over crosstown rival Myrtle Beach.
After Socastee scratched three runs across in the top of the first, the Seahawks battled back for five of their own in the bottom half of the frame. Cameron Bodge offered the big hit of the inning, a grand slam that put his team out front.
It would stay there till the fourth, when the Braves pushed four runs across.
A Myrtle Beach error plated two runs, with another scoring courtesy of a Hunter Illing base hit. Fox Wagner would score the final run of the night by stealing home plate.
WP: Dylan Kuehnc. LP: Carson Knight. Hitters – SOC: Kevin Fries 2-for-3; Wesley Lane 1-for-2, 2 R, RBI; Fox Wagner 1-for-4, R, 4 RBI. MB: Cameron Bodge 1-for-3, HR, 4 RBI.
(At) Waccamaw 5, Martinsburg (W. Va.) 1: Karl Strittmater pitched a complete game, scattering seven hits and allowing one run as the Warriors took care of business against Martinsburg.
Dylan Leatherwood was 2-for-2 on the night for Waccamaw, including a home run in the first inning that put his team up for good. McKinley Grooms and Reed Edwards also had two hits on the night for the Warriors.
WP: Karl Strittmater. LP: Kyle Farmer. Hitters – MAR: Treyvon Stephenson 2-for-3. WAC: Mcinley Grooms 2-for-3, R; Dylan Leatherwood 2-for-2, HR, 2 RBI; Reed Edwards 2-for-3, 2 RBI.
(At) Georgetown 4, Princeton (W. Va.) 3: A Drew Williams base hit in the seventh brought home the winning run for the Bulldogs, allowing them to pull out a win over Princeton in the Mingo Bay Classic. Williams, Brett Howard and Clay Prudhomme each had multi-hit games for Georgetown.
WP: Kel Owens. LP: Christian Workman. Hitters – PRI: Cole Coleman 1-for-2, 2 RBI; Logan Austin 1-for-4, RBI. GTW: Brett Howard 2-for-3; Drew Williams 2-for-4, R, RBI; Clay Prudhomme 2-for-3, RBI.
(At) Conway 5, St. James 4: Looking to boost their resume, the Tigers downed the playoff-bound Sharks by a run on Thursday night.
Watson Fehlig was 3-for-4 for the night with a run batted in, while Will Smith was 2-for-4 with a double.
Jacob English and Kolby Robtoy each had two hits for St. James.
WP: Brett Young LP: Tony Norcia. Hitters – CON: Watson Fehlig 3-for-4, RBI; Will Smith 2-for-4, 2B. STJ: Jacob English 2-for-3, RBI; Kolby Robtoy 2-for-4, R, RBI.
Softball
(At) Aynor 14, Loris 0: Senior pitcher Brooke Elliott pitched a no-hitter, and the Blue Jackets pounded out 14 hits en route to clinching the Region VI-3A title.
Elliott struck out eight of her first nine batters in the contest. She finished with 10 strikeouts for the game.
“She really moved the ball around, and the balls that were in play she had good defense behind her,” said Aynor softball coach Tony Mills. “I’m just so proud of this team. They accomplished one of their goals, and that was winning a region championship. But they aren’t content with that.”
Layna Johnson was 2-for-4 with a home run and three runs batted in, while Taylor Charlton was 2-for-4 on the night, bringing in four runs of her own. Kayden Ray, Katie Gunter and Hannah Page had two hits.
WP: Brooke Elliott.
(At) North Myrtle Beach 4, Carolina Forest 3: Emmalee Ballard’s base hit in the seventh allowed the Chiefs to walkoff with a win over Carolina Forest.
WP: Cissy Doolittle. Hitters – NMB: Regan Urbaniak 2-for-4; Bree Spickler 1-for-3, 3B, 3 RBI.
(At) St. James 9, Conway 8: A matchup of two region champions, it was St. James that finished on top.
The Sharks scored seven runs in the sixth inning, with Skye Bailey’s grand slam the most devastating blow. Alysa Ayala, Kenley Daves and Dominique Gross each had two hits for St. James in a winning effort.
WP: Kendall Heidt LP: McKynzie Krajc. Hitters – CON: D. Delvea 3-for-5, R, RBI; Taylor Richardson 2-for-4, HR, 4 RBI. STJ: Dominique Gross 2-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Alysa Ayala 2-for-4; Kenly Daves 2-for-4, R, RBI; Skye Bailey 1-for-2, GS, 4 RBI.
Boys golf
Marion 177, Loris 205
Marion: Brandon Ingram 44, Jonathan Brewer 44, Dylin Rogers 44, J. Rollan 45.
Loris: Tre’Quan Bellamy 47, Lukas Little 48, Joseph Fiesch 54, Clay Lewis 56.
North Myrtle Beach 158, Carolina Forest 167, Conway 186
NMB: Chandler Casey 38, David Lamb 39, McClure Thompson 40, Two with 41.
CF: Alex Hawley 39, Jackson Lesley 41, Chris Fortenberry 43, Three others with 44.
CON: Connor Thomas 42, Landon Cooper 47, Will Brouchman 47, Camden Brown 50.
Boys tennis
Myrtle Beach 6, North Myrtle Beach 1
Singles: John Cahill (MB) def. Jude Wilkey (NMB) 6-0, 6-1; Josh Rollen (MB) def. West Harrell (NMB) 6-1, 6-1; Rivers Cahill (MB) def. Grant King (NMB) 6-0, 6-0; W.J. Vaught (MB) def. Landon Walters (NMB) 6-2, 7-5; Carson Durk (MB) def. Raden Vincent (NMB) 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles: Bailey Morrow/Ryan Burch (MB) def. Jude Wilkey/West Harrell (NMB) 8-3; Neal McDonald/ Charles Cornell-Hayes (NMB) def. Brandon Mention/Nicholas Britton (MB) 6-3, 5-7, 10-7.
Records: MB 13-2; NMB 11-1.
Track and field
Girls
1,600m relay: North Myrtle Beach 4:25; 3,200m relay: North Myrtle Beach 11:15; 100m: Humes (St. James) 12.8 sec; 100m hurdles: Gore (NMB), 19.04 sec.; 200m: Humes (STJ) 27.5 sec.; 400m: Cox (NMB) 1:04.4; 400m hurdles: M. Williams (NMB) 1:24; 800m: Barbosa (NMB) 2:36; 1,600m: Jenerette (NMB) 6:04; 3,200m: Jenerette (NMB) 12:59; Long jump: Gore (NMB) 13 ft., 10 in.; Triple jump: Gore (NMB) 29 ft., 5 in.; High jump: Walker (SOC) 4 ft. 8 in.; Discus: Young (SOC) 127 ft. 7 in.; Shot put: Parker (NMB) 33 ft., 10 in..
From Wednesday night
Boys tennis
Carolina Forest 6, Green Sea Floyds 1
Singles: Steela Willoughby (GSF) def. Garrett Williams 6-1, 6-3; Kainen Leer (CF) def. Bryce Ford (GSF) 6-2, 6-2; Joshua Mallon (CF) def. Jacob Strickland (GSF) 6-1, 6-3; Alex Witt (CF) def. Keagan Davis (GSF) 6-2, 6-4; Sonny Chen (CF) def. Matthew Brandon (GSF) 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Kainen Leer/Alex Witt (CF) def. Steela Willoughby/Jacob Strickland (GSF) 8-2; Jonathan Mallon/Benson Case (CF) def. Anthony Jackson/Tyler Buffkin (GSF) 8-3.
Boys golf
North Myrtle Beach 167, Marlboro County 182
NMB: Joe Parisi 41, Seth Hager 41, Zack Kirtz 42, Tyler Devlin 43, Bailey Caldwell 43.
MCHS: Beau Conner 43, Michael Sanders 43, Jacob Evers 48, Andrew Odom 48.
Track and field
Team scores: Carolina Forest 142, Georgetown 133, Conway 89 Myrtle Beach 69, Green Sea Floyds 45, Marion 16, Creek Bridge 13.
Boys
400m relay: Conway, 45.38 sec; 1,600m relay: Georgetown, 3:49; 3,200m relay: Carolina Forest, 9:09; 100m: R. Bellamy (CON), 11.19 sec.; 110m hurdles: Calvin Thomas (GTW) 16.13 sec.; 200m: Reggie Point (GTW), 23.56 sec; 400m: Lemarkues (GTW), 54.45 sec; 400m hurdles: Quiston Graham (GSF), 1:03.8; 800m: Zharbray Livingston (GTW), 2:27; 1,600m: Tyler Flannelly (MB), 5:07; 3,200m: Michael Pieterse (CF), 10:23; Long jump: Christian Johnson (GTW) 19 ft., 4 in.; Pole vault: Parker Wisler (CF) 11 ft.; Triple jump: Akil Gause (GSF), 39 ft., 1 in.; High jump: Reggie Point, 6 ft.; Discus:Raiqwon O’Neal (CON) 136 ft. 4 in.; Shot put: Jaylen Moody 44 ft., 1 in.
Team scores: Carolina Forest 226, Conway 169, Myrtle Beach 34, Creek Bridge 26, Georgetown 22, Marion 4.
Girls
400m relay: Creek Bridge; 1,600m relay: Carolina Forest, 4:47; 3,200m relay: Carolina Forest; 100m: Whittington (CON), 12.68 sec; 100m hurdles: A. Whitehead (CON); 200m: Wallace (CON), 27.1 sec; 400m:A. Whitehead (CON), 1:04.6; 400m hurdles: A. Whitehead (CON), 1:14; 800m: Bass (CF), 2:54; 1,600m: Kenia Smith (CON), 5:53; 3,200m: Kenia Smith (CON), 12:52; Long jump: CF jumper, 15 ft., 3 in.; Pole vault: Jessica Mallo (CF); Triple jump: Fraser (CF), 32 ft., 2 in.; High jump: CON jumper 4 ft, 8 in.; Discus: Kristina Matthews (CF); Shot put: CF shot putter, 33 ft. 7 in.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII
Comments