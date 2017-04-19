High school roundup: Extras needed to decide tilt between Carolina Forest, NMB

Baseball
Carolina Forest 6, (at) North Myrtle Beach 5 (F/9): A 3-run rally by North Myrtle Beach knotted things at 5-all in the sixth, eventually forcing matters into extra innings. A wild pitch by the Chiefs pitcher Chase Hughes in the top half of the ninth would decide things, however, with the Panthers’ Max Ryerson scoring the winning run.
Carolina Forest catcher Christian Maggio was 1-for-5 in the game, that one hit a 2-run home run in the third. Josh Fultz was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
Chase Hughes finished 1-for-4 for the Panthers, bringing in a pair of runs of his own.
Dylan Doolittle led North Myrtle Beach in a losing effort, going 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.
W: Blake Cox. LP: Chase Hudson
St. James 9, (at) Socastee 7: The Sharks earned their sixth win in seven games.
Parker Rabon was 3-for-4 on the night, scoring a run and bringing in another. Harrison Scott, Cole Prosser and Jacob English also had two hits for St. James in a winning effort.
For Socastee, Hunter Illing was 2-for-4 with three runs batted in, while Colin Williams was 2-for-3 with an RBI of his own. Fox Wagner was 1-for-3 with two RBIs for the Braves as well.
WP: Maddy Hammons. LP: Jordan Bridges
Georgetown 10, Watertown (N.Y.) 0: Powered by a 9-run fourth inning, the Bulldogs made short work of Watertown in their second game of the Mingo Bay Classic.
Clay Prudhomme was 3-for-3 on the night with two runs and three RBIs. Jordan Eaddy and Tyler McAlister also had two hits for Georgetown in a winning effort.
The day’s results for the Mingo Bay Classic can be found here.
WP: Pearson Adams. LP: Noah Levine
Softball
North Myrtle Beach 1, (at) Myrtle Beach 0: With second place in Region VII-4A at stake, a fifth inning error by the Seahawks would prove costly, as it allowed Regan Urbaniak and North Myrtle Beach to score the game’s only run. Urbaniak also was 2-for-3 on the night.
Serrah Ballard picked up the win for the Chiefs, throwing a three-hit shutout. She also struck out two batters. Going toe-to-toe with her was Myrtle Beach’s Carly Grace Bodge, who struck out five in a losing effort.
WP: S. Ballard. LP: Carly Grace Bodge
Boys tennis
Myrtle Beach 5, Socastee 2
Singles: Josh Wallen (MB) def. Robert Wartsler (SOC) 6-7, 6-2 (10-4); Rivers Cahill (MB) def. Noah Johnson (SOC) 6-3, 6-3; Connor Barr (SOC) def. W.J. Vaught (MB) 6-1, 6-0; Carson Duerk (MB) def. Brent Glasgow (SOC) 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles: John Cahill/Bailey Morrow (MB) def. Britton Bellamy/Nick LeFever (SOC) 6-4, 4-6 (10-8); Josh Wallen/Ryan Burch def. Connor Barr/Lap Fung Chan (SOC) 6-1, 6-4
Boys golf
Myrtle Beach 165, Conway 173
Myrtle Beach: Dock Jarman 37, Michael Yan 42, Seth Boyce 43, Nick Andrews 43.
Conway: Connor Thomas 38, Landon Cooper 43, Cliff Todd 44, Raleigh Cook 48.
From Tuesday night
Boys soccer
Socastee 2, West Florence 0: The Braves drew closer to an undefeated region record with a clean sheet against West Florence. Though earning 17 shots on goal, only two would hit their mark as Tanner Goshert and Chris Matlashewski scored courtesy of assists from Josh Mackie.
The Braves are 17-3 overall, and 9-0 in Region VI-5A play.
Boys tennis
North Myrtle Beach 7, Green Sea Floyds 0
Singles: Jude Wilkey, West Harrell, Grant King, Landon Walters and Raden Vincent each picked up singles victories for North Myrtle Beach.
Doubles: Jude Wilkey and West Harrell; Charles Cornell-Hayes and Neal McDonald scored wins for Chiefs.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII
