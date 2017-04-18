High school lacrosse playoff roundup: Waccamaw, Carolina Forest boys advance

(At) Waccamaw 19, Myrtle Beach 4: The Warriors routed the Seahawks in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
(At) Carolina Forest 11, Byrnes 10: Panthers picked up first playoff win in program history, Matt Sampollo’s goal – his second of the night – with just under four minutes left the game-winner.
As he has much of the season, Joe Venazio was the catalyst for Carolina Forest, scoring seven goals. Byrnes’ Hayden Brown went nearly goal for goal, though, netting five of his own.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
Comments