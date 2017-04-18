High school lacrosse playoff roundup: Waccamaw, Carolina Forest boys advance

(At) Waccamaw 19, Myrtle Beach 4: The Warriors routed the Seahawks in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.

(At) Carolina Forest 11, Byrnes 10: Panthers picked up first playoff win in program history, Matt Sampollo’s goal – his second of the night – with just under four minutes left the game-winner.

As he has much of the season, Joe Venazio was the catalyst for Carolina Forest, scoring seven goals. Byrnes’ Hayden Brown went nearly goal for goal, though, netting five of his own.