High school roundup: Myrtle Beach golf team out front at Battle of the Dam

Boys golf
Holden Grigg and Keegan Vaugh each shot 1-over 73s to help Myrtle Beach to a lead after the first round of the fourth annual Battle of the Dam at Golden Hills Country Club and Timberlake Country Club in Lexington.
The Seahawks shot 22-over 306 and led Lexington by six strokes.
Grigg and Vaugh were tied for third, two shots behind individual leader Dillon Hite of Lexington.
Carolina Forest’s Kevin Burris was in second, one shot off the individual lead.
Top 5 teams: Myrtle Beach 306, Lexington 310, Gilbert 317, North Myrtle Beach 320, Chapin 327.
Top 5 individuals: 1. Dillon Hite (Lexington) 71, 2. Kevin Burris (Carolina Forest) 72, 3. Matthew Griego (NMB) 73, Holden Grigg (MB) 73, Keegan Vaugh (MB) 73.
Local teams
Myrtle Beach: Holden Grigg 73, Keegan Vaugh 73, Seth Boyce 82, Dock Jarman 82.
North Myrtle Beach: Matthew Griego 73, McClure Thompson 80, Matthew Simoncini 84, Zack Kirtz 87.
Softball
(At) Aynor 7, Pee Dee Academy 5: Felicia Tracy homered and Blair Gasque drove in three runs to lead the Blue Jackets.
Layna Johnson had six strikeouts in pitching for the win.
PDA
003
101
0
—
5
8
0
Aynor
001
240
x
—
7
8
3
WP: Layna Johnson (6-1). LP: Bailee Elvington. Top hitters: PDA: Johnson 2-2, RBI; Lewis 2-4; Elvington 2-4, RBI. Aynor: Blair Gasque 1-2, 2B, 3 RBIs; Layna Johnson 2-3, RBI; Felicia Tracy 2-2, HR, RBI; Morgan Richardson 2-3, RBI; Katie Gunter 1-2, RBI. Records: Aynor 12-1.
Baseball
(At) North Myrtle Beach 5, Aynor 4: The Chiefs held off a late Blue Jackets rally.
Aynor
000
103
0
—
4
7
2
NMB
200
030
X
—
5
6
1
WP: Dalton Simpson. LP: Ward. S: Dylan Doolittle. Top hitters: Richardson 1-4, HR, 2 RBIs, run; Fowler 1-3, run; Ward 2-3, run; Martin 1-3, RBI. NMB: Doolittle 1-3, 2 runs; Donald Hansis 1-1, run; Chase Hudson 2-4, RBI; Craig Matta 1-2, RBI.
