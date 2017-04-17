Everything’s bigger in Texas, including a former Conway standout’s strikeout total

Apparently, former Conway standout Grant Holmes is doing just fine with this baseball thing.
Making his third appearance with the Midland RockHounds — the Double-A affiliate of the Oakland A’s — Holmes pitched 3 2/3 innings, giving up three hits and two earned runs. He also struck out six Springfield batters en route to his first victory at the Double-A level, a 9-4 win for Midland over the Cardinals.
“Grant Holmes’ final line shows 3.2 innings, allowing two runs on three hits with one walk and six strikeouts, but his performance in his first three innings (fifth through seventh) was eye-opening,” according to a release by the Midland RockHounds organization. “The 21-year-old right-hander faced and retired nine batters — five by strikeout — and was as sharp as those numbers would indicate.”
Drafted in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers, this is Holmes’ fourth minor league season.
For the year, he is 1-1 with a 4.76 ERA. In 11 1/3 innings pitched, he has scattered six hits and as many earned runs. He has struck out 15 opposing batters.
Daily keeping tabs of his former pupils, longtime Conway baseball coach Anthony Carroll made sure to let his approval be known.
“S/O to @GHolmes_14 on notching win #1 in AA. Proud of you man!! #hardworkpayingoff #tigeralum #onceatigeralwaysatiger,” he said via Twitter.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII
Comments