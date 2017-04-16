Seeing stars: Area soccer standouts selected to play in North-South All-Star Classic

A trio of Grand Strand soccer standouts have received the all-star nod.
Socastee’s William Goshert, Hunter Hardin of Myrtle Beach and Waccamaw’s Juliette Gamell will represent their schools in June’s North-South All-Star Soccer Classic. The event is set for June 23 and 24 in Rock Hill.
A midfielder by trade, Goshert has done his part to help lead Socastee to a 16-3 record this season, and a 7-0 mark in Region VI-5A play. He has seven goals, and assisted on 13 more.
An ironman of sorts, no player has been on the pitch for the Seahawks more this season than Hardin. The senior midfielder has logged 1,157 minutes, in that time scoring a goal and three assists, doing his part to put Myrtle Beach in position for a Region VII-4A crown.
As for Gamell, if she is not scoring goals, she is helping teammates hit the back of the net. Her final season donning the scarlet, black and white, the Warriors’ team captain has scored 11 goals while assisting on 25 more.
Also announced Sunday was the state’s representatives in the annual Clash of the Carolinas soccer fixture. Selections for the South Carolina team are found below.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII
Clash of Carolinas Rosters
Boys
Shane Berson, Riverside; Zach Aversano, Wando; Drake Byrd, J.L Mann; Sam Friedrch, Bishop England; Gareth Greenem Wade Hampton; Jared Gulden, Mauldin; Alex Henderson, Wando; Marcelo Malpartida, River Bluff; Will Martin Nation Ford; Brian Munson; Mauldin; Mitchell Myers, South Aiken; Victor Oladipo, White Knoll; Olufemi Olalere, West Ashley; Cody Prentiss, Woodland; Connor Slattery, River Bluff; Michael Smith, Nation Ford; Adam Watkins, Nathan Wilcox, Christ Church
Head Coach: Ed Khouri, Bishop England. Assistant: Ben Brown, Ninety Six
Girls
Ashlyn Harris, Bluffton; Kristin Bane, Irmo; Malena Bruno, Wando; Grady Callaway, Lexington; Maddy Chamness, James Island; Meredith Christopher, Fort Mill; Meka Collett, Doman; Eva Dailey, Wando; Josie Gillespie, J.L. Mann; Mackenzie, McAvoy, Bishop England; Lizzy McGee, Brookland-Cayce; Emily Mullner, North Augusta; Estelle Murphy, J.L. Mann; Angela Pantuosco, Clover; Isbell Russell, Riverside; Jordan Thomas, River Bluff; Morrison Trnasky, Dorman
Head Coach: Shannon Champ, Wando. Assistant: Keith Morris, Airport
North-South All-Star Rosters
Boys
North
Trevor Watson, Mauldin; Blake Baker, Nation Ford; Carl Brophy, T.L. Hanna; Fernando Calderilla, Gaffney; Charlie Chionakis, South Aiken; Phillip Clark, Dixie; Zhenya Deller, Rock Hill; Dillon Erkens, Wade Hampton; Diego Franco, St. Joseph’s; Ellis Gardner, Belton-Honea Path; Thomas LaFrancis, Gaffney; Rogelio Mendez, Rock Hill; Tommy Purucker, Fort Mill; Dalton Sheeks, Riverside; Gavin Shepherd, Clover; Austin Snow, Powdersville; Andrew Sweat, Eastside; Brad Young, Nation Ford.
Head Coach: Cesar Robles, Rock Hill. Assistant: Craig Joyner, Belton-Honea Path.
South
Evan Dowdy, River Bluff; Noah Scott, Brookland-Cayce; Nader, Almassri, Chapin;Trevor Ano-Ryba, Ashley Ridge; Donovan Branch, Brookland-Cayce; David Chappelear, Bluffton; Ian Devlin, Dreher; William Goshert, Socastee; John Gressette, A.C. Flora; Charles Grondines, James Island; Hunter Hardin, Myrtle Beach; Daniel Johnson, Hartsville; Kellan O’Hara, Fort Dorchester; Sam Plumer, Lexington; Irvin Rodriguez, West Ashley; Adrian Santiago, Stall; Hampton Scott, River Bluff; Garrett Smith, Academic Magnet
Coaches: Troy Alexander, Hartsville; Daniel Holbrook, Stall
Girls
North
Caroline Embler, T.L. Hanna; Liz Price, Clover; Sarah Aquino, South Aiken; Taylor Brown, Mauldin; Kendall Claxton, Riverside; Misha Dimmick, J.L. Mann; Katherine Gonzalez, Byrnes; Kimber Haley, Fort Mill; Emma Harris, Riverside; Marissa Lee, South Aiken; Liz Melton, Dorman; McKenzie Miller, T.L. Hanna; Dani Morris, Hillcrest; Nancy Neil, Wade Hampton; Abby Robinson, Eastside; CC Thompson, Indian Land; Cassidy Tronco, Airport; Jayce Ward, Wade Hampton
Coaches: Ed Humphrey, Lancaster; Jason Mouzon, Northwestern
South
Taylor Jarrett, West Ashley; Bryce Kinard, River Bluff; Ashleigh Bankert, Swansea; Madison Carrier, Lexington; Gabby Carter, Lexington; McKenna Costa, James Island; Rachel Cosby, Chapin; Julia Gambill, Irmo; Juliette Gamell, Waccamaw; Harley King, White Knoll; Cassie King, White Knoll; Caitlyn Marietti, West Ashley; Anna Moses, Ashley Ridge; Bailey Schaberg, River Bluff; Erin Schnell, Academic Magnet; Sophie Sherman, James Island; Sarah Studley, Fort Dorchester; Kalley Varney, West Florence
Coaches: Chad Meredith, Swansea; Rob Sloan, South Florence
Comments