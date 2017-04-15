High School Sports

April 15, 2017 9:10 PM

High school roundup: Aynor softball takes down a pair of out-of-state teams

From staff reports

Softball

(At) Aynor 4, Independence (W.Va.) 1: Brooke Elliott and Layna Johnson combined for nine strikeouts in a two-hitter.

Independence

001

000

0

1

2

5

Aynor

022

000

0

4

6

1

WP: Brooke Elliott (6-0). LP: Brag. Top hitters: Aynor: Morgan Richardson 2-3; Kayden Ray 1-3; Taylor Charlton 1-3; Layna Johnson 1-3; Katie Gunter 1-2. Records: Aynor 9-1.

(At) Aynor 10, Cicero (N.Y.) 5: Brooke Elliott, Emily Squires and Claire Lewis each homered as the Blue Jackets won a slugfest.

Elliott and Layna Johnson combined to strike out eight.

Cicero

201

000

2

5

8

3

Aynor

005

401

x

10

12

1

WP: Brooke Elliott (7-0). LP: Corrosanpi. S: Layna Johnson . Top hitters: Aynor: Elliott 3-4, HR, 2 RBIs; Taylor Charlton 2-3; Emily Squires 1-3, HR, RBI; Claire Lewis 2-2, 3B, HR, 2 RBIs. Records: Aynor 10-1.

