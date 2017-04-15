High school roundup: Aynor softball takes down a pair of out-of-state teams

Softball
(At) Aynor 4, Independence (W.Va.) 1: Brooke Elliott and Layna Johnson combined for nine strikeouts in a two-hitter.
Independence
001
000
0
—
1
2
5
Aynor
022
000
0
—
4
6
1
WP: Brooke Elliott (6-0). LP: Brag. Top hitters: Aynor: Morgan Richardson 2-3; Kayden Ray 1-3; Taylor Charlton 1-3; Layna Johnson 1-3; Katie Gunter 1-2. Records: Aynor 9-1.
(At) Aynor 10, Cicero (N.Y.) 5: Brooke Elliott, Emily Squires and Claire Lewis each homered as the Blue Jackets won a slugfest.
Elliott and Layna Johnson combined to strike out eight.
Cicero
201
000
2
—
5
8
3
Aynor
005
401
x
—
10
12
1
WP: Brooke Elliott (7-0). LP: Corrosanpi. S: Layna Johnson . Top hitters: Aynor: Elliott 3-4, HR, 2 RBIs; Taylor Charlton 2-3; Emily Squires 1-3, HR, RBI; Claire Lewis 2-2, 3B, HR, 2 RBIs. Records: Aynor 10-1.
Comments