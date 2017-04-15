High school roundup: Aynor softball takes down a pair of out-of-state teams

Softball

(At) Aynor 4, Independence (W.Va.) 1: Brooke Elliott and Layna Johnson combined for nine strikeouts in a two-hitter.

Independence 001 000 0 — 1 2 5 Aynor 022 000 0 — 4 6 1

WP: Brooke Elliott (6-0). LP: Brag. Top hitters: Aynor: Morgan Richardson 2-3; Kayden Ray 1-3; Taylor Charlton 1-3; Layna Johnson 1-3; Katie Gunter 1-2. Records: Aynor 9-1.

(At) Aynor 10, Cicero (N.Y.) 5: Brooke Elliott, Emily Squires and Claire Lewis each homered as the Blue Jackets won a slugfest.

Elliott and Layna Johnson combined to strike out eight.

Cicero 201 000 2 — 5 8 3 Aynor 005 401 x — 10 12 1