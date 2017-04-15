Golden, Waccamaw rally, run away with Palmetto High School Golf Championship title

The Waccamaw goys golf team overcame a seven-stroke deficit to run away with the title in the 19th annual Palmetto High School Golf Championship on Saturday at True Blue Golf Club.
The Warriors overcame the deficit to top Myers Park (N.C.) by 13 strokes in the championship flight after shooting 1-under 287 in the final round. Myers Park struggled to a 19-over 594 on the second day of the event en route to settling for a runner-up finish.
Waccamaw’s Patrick Golden led the way, firing a 3-under 69 to tie for second overall at 137, and his teammates each shot 74 or better. Trey Salley (74) finished seventh (145), Zary Gouin (71) tied for eighth (146) and Jackson Cole (73) tied for 27th (154).
Joe Tucker of Bishop Hendricken (R.I.) claimed medalist honors with a final-round 68 to finish at 7-under 135, two strokes ahead of Golden and Sarut Vongchaisit (70) of Frederica Academy (Ga.).
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
Comments