Waccamaw, Myrtle Beach in contention at The Palmetto golf tourney in Pawleys Island

After dominating opening round play at The Palmetto High School Golf Championship, it was only natural that Waccamaw would come back to the pack a bit.
No team was more pleased to see that happen Friday than Myers Park (N.C.), which seized control of the tournament on the first day of flight play.
The boys from Charlotte, N.C., combined for a score of 7-over 287 at Caledonia Golf & Fish Club in Pawleys Island. Myers Park will start the final day of competition seven strokes ahead of Waccamaw and Frederica Academy (Ga.), which both shot a 14-over 294.
Defending champion Durham Academy (N.C.) remains in the hunt after an 18-over 298 on Friday. Bishop Hendricken (R.I.) carded a 305, while Brookwood (Ga.) was right on their heels with a 306 on the day.
Myrtle Beach and Forsyth Country Day (N.C.) are tied for seventh with a combined scored of 308.
Frederica Academy’s Sarut Vongchaist and Joe Rucker of Bishop Hendricken each finished atop the individual leaderboard on day one of flight play, each shooting a 3-under 67. Waccamaw’s Patrick Golden was tied for third after Friday’s competition, he and Charlotte Christian’s (N.C.) Connor Armistead both ending their day with a 2-under 68.
Competing as an individual, North Myrtle Beach’s McClure Thompson wound up with a 1-over 71 for the day. Holden Grigg had the best result of the day for Myrtle Beach, shooting a 5-over 75.
Play will resume Saturday morning at Caledonia Golf & Fish Club and True Blue Golf Club.
Team results: Myers Park 287; Waccamaw 294; Frederica Academy 294; Durham Academy 298; Bishop Hendricken 305; Brookwood 306; Myrtle Beach 308; Forsyth Country Day 308; Charlotte Latin 309; New Hanover 318; R.J. Reynolds 318; Charlotte Christian 320.
Top individual golfers: Sarut Vongchaisit, Frederica Academy 67 (-3); Joe Tucker, Bishop Hendricken 67 (-3); Connor Armistead, Charlotte Christian 68 (-2); Patrick Golden, Waccamaw 68 (-2).
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII
Comments