High School Sports

April 14, 2017 8:56 PM

High school roundup: St. James baseball edges Forest Park (Ga.) in Mingo Bay tourney

From staff reports

Baseball

(At) St. James 2, Forest Park (Ga.) 1: Trystan Freeman and Parker Rabon each drove in runs to lead the Sharks in the Mingo Bay Classic.

FP

000

001

0

1

6

4

St. James

200

000

x

2

4

2

WP: Cam White. LP: Stoss. S: Ethan Salak. Top hitters: Forest Park: Stehlin 2-4, Thorgerson 1-3; Arguin 1-4, RBI; Morrissey 1-3; Roeske 1-3, run. St. James: Jacob English 1-4, run; Cole Prosser 2-2, run; Trystan Freeman 1-3, RBI; Parker Rabon 0-2, RBI.

Andrews 3, (at) Carvers Bay 0: Bryce Johns allowed four hits and struck out four in a shutout of the Bears.

Andrews

001

011

0

3

10

3

Carvers Bay

000

000

0

0

4

2

WP: Bryce Johns. LP: Seth Williams. Top hitters: Carvers Bay: Nathan Martin 1-3; Floyd Castle 1-2; Noah Dennis 1-3; Reed Dennis 1-1.

Battlefield (Va.) 8, Myrtle Beach 2: The Seahawks were unable to keep up with Battlefield in the Mingo Bay Classic.

Battlefield

020

231

0

8

7

1

Myrtle Beach

000

002

0

2

4

1

WP: Casey Rosenthal. LP: Carson Knight. Top hitters: Myrtle Beach: Luke Edwards 1-3, run; Jackson Thomas 1-3, RBI; Jonah McElheney 1-3, RBI; Jay Morris 1-1, run.

Carolina Forest 10, Aynor 5: Christian Maggio had a two-run home and scored a total of four runs in the game to lead the Panthers.

Softball

George Washington (W.Va.) 15, (at) Socastee 5 (5): The Braves came up short in the Grand Strand Softball Classic.

GW

610

71

15

12

3

Socastee

010

40

5

6

6

WP: N/A. LP: Shelby Phillips. Top hitters: Socastee: Kyndal Hodge 1-1, RBI; Abby Dugan 1-3; Savannah Elliott 2-3, 2 runs; Loganne Bolinger 1-3, RBI, run; Phillips 0-2, run; Mykayla Strichek 1-2, RBI, run.

