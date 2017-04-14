High school roundup: St. James baseball edges Forest Park (Ga.) in Mingo Bay tourney

Baseball
(At) St. James 2, Forest Park (Ga.) 1: Trystan Freeman and Parker Rabon each drove in runs to lead the Sharks in the Mingo Bay Classic.
FP
000
001
0
—
1
6
4
St. James
200
000
x
—
2
4
2
WP: Cam White. LP: Stoss. S: Ethan Salak. Top hitters: Forest Park: Stehlin 2-4, Thorgerson 1-3; Arguin 1-4, RBI; Morrissey 1-3; Roeske 1-3, run. St. James: Jacob English 1-4, run; Cole Prosser 2-2, run; Trystan Freeman 1-3, RBI; Parker Rabon 0-2, RBI.
Andrews 3, (at) Carvers Bay 0: Bryce Johns allowed four hits and struck out four in a shutout of the Bears.
Andrews
001
011
0
—
3
10
3
Carvers Bay
000
000
0
—
0
4
2
WP: Bryce Johns. LP: Seth Williams. Top hitters: Carvers Bay: Nathan Martin 1-3; Floyd Castle 1-2; Noah Dennis 1-3; Reed Dennis 1-1.
Battlefield (Va.) 8, Myrtle Beach 2: The Seahawks were unable to keep up with Battlefield in the Mingo Bay Classic.
Battlefield
020
231
0
—
8
7
1
Myrtle Beach
000
002
0
—
2
4
1
WP: Casey Rosenthal. LP: Carson Knight. Top hitters: Myrtle Beach: Luke Edwards 1-3, run; Jackson Thomas 1-3, RBI; Jonah McElheney 1-3, RBI; Jay Morris 1-1, run.
Carolina Forest 10, Aynor 5: Christian Maggio had a two-run home and scored a total of four runs in the game to lead the Panthers.
Softball
George Washington (W.Va.) 15, (at) Socastee 5 (5): The Braves came up short in the Grand Strand Softball Classic.
GW
610
71
—
15
12
3
Socastee
010
40
—
5
6
6
WP: N/A. LP: Shelby Phillips. Top hitters: Socastee: Kyndal Hodge 1-1, RBI; Abby Dugan 1-3; Savannah Elliott 2-3, 2 runs; Loganne Bolinger 1-3, RBI, run; Phillips 0-2, run; Mykayla Strichek 1-2, RBI, run.
