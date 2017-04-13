High school roundup: Golden, Waccamaw make child’s play of True Blue Golf Club

Apparently, Patrick Golden loves True Blue Golf Club.
Less than a year after shooting a 13-under 131 in two days on the Pawleys Island golf course, the Waccamaw standout again made True Blue look like light work.
A College of Charleston signee, Golden shot an 6-under 66 to propel the Warriors to the top of The Palmetto High School Golf Championship leaderboard. As a team, Waccamaw shot an overall 280 for the day.
On an individual basis, Golden has a two-shot lead on his closest competition, Charlotte Christian’s Connor Armistead and Waccamaw teammate Trey Salley. As a result of Thursday’s result, the Warriors advance to the tournament’s championship flight.
Joining them will be Myrtle Beach, which qualified with a team score of 300.
Dock Jarman was the low man for the Seahawks on the day, shooting a 1-over 73.
Rounding out the top five teams Thursday at True Blue is Frederica Academy (Ga) with an overall 4-over 292; Myers Park (N.C.), which shot a 9-over 297; Myrtle Beach with a 12-over 300; with Forsyth Country Day (N.C.) and Brookwood (Ga.) tied for fifth with a 13-over 331.
Along with True Blue Golf Club, play the final two days of the tournament will also take place at Caledonia Golf & Fish Camp, also in Pawleys Island.
Baseball
(At) Waccamaw 7, Dillon 6: The Warriors overcame a four-run deficit with five runs in the final two innings. With the game tied 6-all in the bottom of the seventh, Alex Altman’s RBI on a fielder’s choice allowed the Warriors to plate the winning run.
Reed Edwards led the way for Waccamaw, going 2-for-3 with two runs batted in.
WP: Jaret Montenery LP: Jon Mitchell Carter Hitters — DIL: Jon Mitchell Carter 2-for-4, R, 2 RBI; Andrew Rowell 2-for-3, R, RBI. WAC: Reed Edwards 2-for-3, 2 RBI; Alex Altman 1-for-2, R, 2 RBI.
Softball
Dillon 9, (at) Waccamaw 1: Tori Grimsley was masterful, giving up only two hits in an easy Dillon win.
Skyler McCoy was 2-for-4 on the game, one of those going for extra bases. She also scored two runs and brought in another.
Three other Dillon batters had two hits in the contest.
Logan Howard had both base hits for Waccamaw, scoring its only run in the first.
WP: Tori Grimsley LP: Kaylee Jordan Hitters — DIL: Skyler McCoy 2-for-4, 2 R, RBI; Brittany Miller 2-for-4, R; Tori Grimsley 2-for-4, R, RBI; Ashley Phillips 2-for-4, RBI. WAC: Logan Howard 2-for-3, R.
Myrtle Beach 3, Robert Byrd (W. Va.) 1: Carly Grace Bodge and Lindsey Coble combined to give up three hits, striking out six to give the Seahawks a win in the Grand Strand Softball Classic on Thursday.
Cayce Roberts was 2-for-3 on the day, scoring two runs and bringing in two more. Also contributing was Rylie Troxell, who was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and four runs batted in.
Alessandra Chilico had three hits and two RBIs in the game.
Unaka (Tenn.) 9, Socastee 3: Unaka scored early and often on Thursday, allowing it to pick up an easy win over the Braves in the Grand Strand Softball Classic.
WP: Unaka No. 34 LP: Shelby Phillips
Mingo Bay Classic
Myrtle Beach 15, Spring Valley 2 (F/5): An 8-run fourth inning put a bow on a Seahawks rout of Spring Valley on Thursday in Mingo Bay Classic action.
Jackson Thomas was 3-for-3, with three runs scored and two runs batted in. Jonah McElheney was 3-for-4 for Myrtle Beach, also scoring three runs while bringing in three.
Luke Edwards was 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI.
WP: Tyler Burgess LP: Kyle Underwood Hitters — MB: Luke Edwards 2-for-4, 2 R, RBI; Jackson Thomas 3-for-3, 3 R, 2 RBI; Jonah McElheney 3-for-4, 3 R, 3 RBI; Lawson Cribb 2-for-2, R, 3 RBI.
Greenbrier Christian (Va.) 7, North Myrtle Beach 5: A fast start by Greenbrier Christian provided just enough cushion to thwart off a rally by the Chiefs.
Dalton Simpson was 2-for 4 with a run scored and three RBIs. Craig Matta also had two hits for North Myrtle Beach, also scoring a run in the game.
WP: Castine LP: Tyler Mattingly. Hitters — GC: Stock 1-for-3, R, 2 RBI; Lathrop 2-for-3, R, RBI; Brooks 1-for-4, R, 2 RBI. NMB: Dylan Doolittle 2-for-4; Craig Matta 2-for-4, R; Dalton Simpson 2-for-4, R, 3 RBI.
St. James 4, South Lakes (Va.) 3: Trystan Freeman’s double in the seventh allowed the Sharks to walk off with a win Thursday in the Mingo Bay Classic.
Jacob English had three hits on the night, helping lead the Sharks to a win.
WP: Nick Bray LP: May. Hitters — SLV: Luckenbaugh 2-for-4. STJ: Jacob English 3-for-3, R, RBI.
Conway 6, Cherry Hill East (N.J.) 1: A solid effort allowed the Tigers to bring home a win Thursday in the Mingo Bay Classic.
Aynor 13, Landstown (Va.) 2: Walt Richardson was 2-for-3, with two runs and five runs batted in — the large share of which came via a grand slam — helping the Blue Jackets cruise to an easy win. Jason Duke, Seth Ward and Nick Fowler each collected a pair of hits in a winning effort.
The Blue Jackets scored each time they came to the plate, including a 6-run third inning.
WP: Nick Fowler LP: N. DeMoss. Hitters — AYN:Jason Duke 2-for-3, 2 R, 3 RBI; Walt Richardson 2-for-3, 2 R, 5 RBI; Seth Ward 2-for-3, R; Nick Fowler 2-for-3, 2 RBI.
Carolina Forest 3, Robinson (Va.) 0: Pitchers Austin Padgett and David Wellons combined for a shutout, allowing the Panthers to claim a victory in the Mingo Bay Classic. Five different batters had hits for Carolina Forest.
WP: Austin Padgett
Liberty 9, Loris 2: Liberty pitcher Drew Alexander went six innings, giving up three hits and a run to lead the Red Devils to a win Thursday. He also had five strikeouts.
Garrett Fricks, Colin Finster and Trevor Avery each collected a pair of hits in the win for Liberty.
Colby Todd was 2-for-3 with a run scored for Loris in a losing effort.
WP: Drew Alexander LP: Jake Black. Hitters — LIB: Garrett Fricks 2-for-3, 2 R; Logan Cartee 1-for-4, 3 RBI; Colin Finster 2-for-3, R, RBI; Trevor Avery 2-for-3, 2 R. LOR: Colby Todd 2-for-3, R.
Mingo Bay Classic — Thursday’s other results
Battlefield (Va.) 5, McBee 2
Osbourne (Va.) 5, Sweet Home (N.Y.) 0
Cuthbertson (N.C.) 6, Louisa County (Va.) 3
George Washington (W. Va.) 6, West Springfield (Va.) 5
Plattburg (N.Y.) 8, Lakewood 2
Unicoi County (Tenn.) 5, Pendleton 4
Austintown Fitch (Ohio) 11, Logan (W. Va.) 4
West Seneca East (N.Y.) 8, Westfield (N.Y.)2
Liberty (W. Va.) 3, Greater Beckley Christian (W. Va.) 1
Metrolina Christian (N.C.) 16, Wilson Hall 3
R.J. Reynolds (N.C.) 8, Powdersville 1
St. Albans (W. Va.) 4, South County (Va.) 2
Kempsville (Va.) 7, Rocky River (N.C.) 0
Elmira Notre Dame (N.Y.) 15, Beekmantown (N.Y.) 6
Topsail (N.C.) 5, Horseheads (N.Y.) 2
Robert E. Lee Academy 6, Garfield (Va.) 3
Tallwood (Va.) 11, Newburg Free (N.Y.) 5
Somerset (Fla.) 6, Williamsport (Pa.) 3
Wheeling Central (W. Va.) 12, Westwood 5
Falls Church (Va.) 7, Dunkirk (N.Y.) 2
Jameston (N.Y.) 8, Hastings (N.Y.) 7
