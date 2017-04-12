High school roundup: Myrtle Beach baseball claims wild affair at Mingo Bay Classic

Mingo Bay Classic
Ocean Lakes (Va.) 2, Aynor 0: A pair of runs in the second proved enough for Ocean Lakes, shutting out the Blue Jackets at the Mingo Bay Classic.
Scott Hinds’ base hit to right plated both runs for the Dolphins. That was more than enough for pitcher Myles Duncan, who struck out 10 Aynor batters in a complete game effort.
He out dueled Blue Jackets ace Ridge Richardson, who scattered four hits and those two runs in a losing effort.
WP: Myles Duncan LP: Ridge Richardson. Hitters — OL: Scott Hinds 2-for-3, 2 RBI.
Myrtle Beach 11, Horseheads (N.Y.) 9: A five-run sixth inning proved just enough for the Seahawks to claim a slugfest with Horseheads.
Leading the way for Myrtle Beach was Davis Goodroe, who was 3-for-4 with two runs batted in. Also contributing was Luke Edwards, who went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and four RBIs.
Jackson Thomas had two hits, scoring three runs in the game for the Seahawks.
Andrew Thompson was 3-for-4 with a run and two runs batted in. Braden O’Conell had two hits and a pair of RBI, as well.
WP: Colbey Regan LP: Brandon Kelley. Hitters — HH: Andrew Thompson 3-for-4, R, 2 RBI. Braden O’Conell 2-for-4, R, 2 RBI. MB: Luke Edwards 2-for-4, 2 R, 4 RBI; Jackson Thomas 2-for-2, 3 R; Davis Goodroe 3-for-4, 2 RBI.
North Myrtle Beach 1, South County (Va.) 0 (F/12): The Chiefs got the better deal in this marathon, Cole Gasque’s walk with the bases loaded in the 12th pushing them to a hard-fought victory.
WP: Dylan Doolittle LP: Cone
Topsail (N.C.) 4, St. James 3: Anthony Peck went the distance, but fell just short against the North Carolina powerhouse.
Josh Madole was 3-for-4 with a run batted in, whole Hayden Walsh and Sam Hall each has two hits for Topsail.
Trystan Freeman and Tony Norcia each had two hits for St. James in a losing effort.
WP: Jake Lanchansky LP: Anthony Peck. Hitters — TOP: Josh Madole 3-for-4, RBI; Hayden Walsh 2-for-3, R; Sam Hall 2-for-3, R. STJ: Trystan Freeman 2-for-4, RBI; Tony Norcia 2-for-3, R.
Full rundown of the Mingo Bay Classic’s third day below.
Baseball
Dillon 5, Georgetown 4: Three runs by Dillon in the sixth inning proved to be the difference Wednesday, allowing it to down the Bulldogs in a Region VI-3A battle.
Six Wildcats earned two base hits in the game, none making more impact than Ladarious "Pee Wee" Wilson, who was 2-for-4 with three runs batted in. His sixth inning base hit plated a pair of runs, giving his team a 5-1 lead.
Georgetown made things interesting in the bottom of the seventh, scratching across three runs of their own. The rally would fall just short, however, with the tying run on the base path.
WP: Billy "Rae Rae" McGirt LP: Matthew Owens. Hitters — DIL: Ladarious Wilson 2-for-4, 3 RBI; Ja’Teil Lester 2-for-3, R, RBI; Andrew Rowell 2-for-3, R. GEO: Brett Howard 2-for-4, RBI; Matthew Owens 2-for-2, R.
Carvers Bay 12, Kingstree 0 (F/5): The Bears made quick work of region foe Kingstree, scoring in each of the game’s five innings to score an easy win.
Carvers Bay pitchers Seth Williams and Reed Dennis combined for the shutout, the duo scattering a total of five hits in the game. Nathan Martin and Logan Owens each had two hits, while Noah and Reed Dennis each bringing in two runs.
WP: Seth Williams LP: McClary. Hitters — CB: Nathan Martin 2-for-4, R, RBI; Logan Owens 2-for-2, R, RBI.
Softball
Dillon 8, Georgetown 3: The Wildcats jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, earning a season sweep of Georgetown.
Skyler McCoy was 3-for-5, scoring a pair of runs and bringing in two more. Ashley Phillips also had a big night, going 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
Kirsten Vause was 1-for-3 with an RBI for the Bulldogs. Kendal Blakely brought in the other run for Georgetown.
WP: Tori Grimsley LP: Meredith Venters. Hitters — DIL: Skyler McCoy 3-for-5, 2 R, 2 RBI; Ashley Phillips 2-for-4, 3 RBI; Johnna Rogers 2-for-2, 2 R, RBI. GEO: Kirsten Vause 1-for-3, R, 2 RBI; Kendal Blakely 1-for-3, RBI.
Livonia (N.Y.) 13, Socastee 10: A fast start proved to be just enough for Livonia, which outlasted the Braves in a wild affair that featured 15 errors.
The Bulldogs scored 11 runs in the first two innings — including eight in the first — to stake it to an early advantage.
Despite that, Socastee clawed its way back with runs in the third, fourth and sixth innings.
WP: Vanessa Galbraith LP: Loganne Bolinger. Hitters — LIV: Lilly Gfeller 3-for-5, 2 R; Audrey Minton 2-for-4, R, 2 RBI; Alana Blakemore 2-for-4, R, 2 RBI. SOC: Presley Keays 3-for-5, R; Jay Wrightsman 3-for-5, R, 2 RBI; Loganne Bolinger 2-for-5, R, 3 RBI; Mykayla Strichek 2-for-5, 3 R.
Myrtle Beach 4, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 3: The Seahawks were only able to manage six hits, but the four runs they produced wound up being just enough at the Grand Strand Softball Classic.
Casey Roberts was 2-for-3 with a home run, crossing the plate twice for Myrtle Beach. Mackenzie Coble wound up 1-for-3 on the day, with a triple and two RBIs.
WP: Alexis Burford (1-1) LP: Rupt
Other Mingo Bay Classic scores
George Washington (W. Va.) 2, Cherry Hill East (N.J.) 0
Metrolina Christian (N.C.) 11, Kings Academy 1
Lake City 9, Greater Beckley Christian (W. Va.) 1
Spring Valley (W. Va.) 15, Louisa (Va.) 5
High Point Christian (N.C.) 3, Carolina Forest 1
Liberty (W. Va.) 8, Elmira Notre Dame (N.Y.) 3
St. Albans (W. Va.) 3, Kempsville (Va.) 2
Williamsport (Pa.) 8, Socastee 0
West Seneca East (N.Y.) 12, Fallas Church (Va.) 11
Greenbrier Christian (W. Va.) 10, Austintown-Fitch (Ohio) 3
Forest Park 7, Conway 6
Somerset (Fla.) 15, Rocky River (N.C.) 0
R.J. Reynolds (N.C.) 9, Logan (W. Va.) 2
Lakewood 8, Garfield (W. Va.) 6
Powdersville 4, Landstown (Va.) 1
West Springfield (Va.) 10, Pendleton 2
Liberty 5, Hastings (Va.) 1
Cuthbertson (N.C.) 12, McBee 4
Newburg-Free (N.Y.) 13, Dunkirk (N.Y.) 4
Westfield (N.Y.) 5, Jamestown (N.Y.) 3
Sweet Home (N.Y.) 6, Buckhannon-Upsur (W. Va.) 5
Battlefield (Va.) 4, Robinson (Va.) 3
Osbourn (Va.) 3, Beekmantown (N.Y.) 2
Plattsburg (N.Y.) 4, Westwood 3
South Lakes (Va.) 11, Unicoi County (Tenn.) 8
Pee Dee Academy 2, Wilson Hall 1
Robert E. Lee 3, Cherry Hill West (N.J.) 2
