Top high school golfers descend on Grand Strand this week. Can local teams match up?

A pair of the area’s top golf teams will get their shot this week, Waccamaw and Myrtle Beach part of a 28-team field for this year’s Palmetto High School Golf Championship.
The local golf squads will take on their share of topflight instate competition, the likes of Chapin, Dutch Fork and Fox Creek also representing the Palmetto State. They will be joined by teams from California, Louisiana, North Carolina, Maryland and Texas.
Durham Academy (N.C.), which won the 2016 edition of the Palmetto High School Golf Championship, is back seeking to repeat as tourney champions.
The 54-hole, college style event begins Thursday with a qualifying round at True Blue Golf Club in Pawleys Island. Based on qualifying scores, teams will be flighted for 36 holes of stroke-play competition.
Caledonia Golf & Fish Club – also in Pawleys Island – will host the final two rounds of golf on Friday and Saturday.
The Palmetto High School Golf Championship is being hosted by Myrtle Beach Golf Holiday.
2017 Palmetto High School Golf Championship field
Argyle (Texas) Liberty Christian
Argyle (Texas) Liberty Christian B
Bishop Hendricken (Warwick, R.I.)
Brookwood (Thomasville, Ga.)
Chapin
Charlotte (N.C.) Christian
Charlotte (N.C.) Country Day
Charlotte (N.C.) Latin
Durham (N.C.) Academy ‘Green (A)’
Durham (N.C.) Academy ‘White (B)’
Dutch Fork
Forsyth Country Day A (Lewisville, N.C.)
Forsyth Country Day B (Lewisville, N.C.)
Fox Creek
Frederica Academy (St. Simons Island, Ga.)
Innesdale Secondary (Canada)
Myers Park ( Charlotte, N.C.)
Myrtle Beach
New Hanover (Wilmington, N.C.)
Ocean Township (Oakhurst, N.J.)
Parkside Collegiate Institute (Canada)
Providence Day (Charlotte, N.C.)
RJ Reynolds A (Winston-Salem, N.C.)
RJ Reynolds B (Winston-Salem, N.C.)
Southern Regional (Manahawkin, N.J.)
Tuscola (Waynesville, N.C.)
Waccamaw
Warrior Golf Academy (Highlands Ranch, Colo.)
