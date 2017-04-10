High school roundup: Myrtle Beach softball slugs way past Frewsburg (N.Y.)

Softball
Myrtle Beach 12, Frewsburg (N.Y.) 6: McKenzie Coble drove in three runs to lead the Seahawks to a win in the Grand Strand Softball Classic.
Myrtle Beach
(10)10
100
0
—
12
13
2
Frewsburg
000
310
2
—
6
6
3
WP: Carly Grace Bodge. LP: Makena Adams. Top hitters: Myrtle Beach: Cayce Roberts 3-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; McKenzie Coble 2-5, 3 RBIs; Lindsey Coble 2-4, 3 runs; K.K. Brown-Spivey 2-3; Stevie Parker 2-4, 2 RBIs. Frewsburg: Ayla Bragg 2-3; Adams 2-4, 2B, 3B, 2 RBIs. Records: Myrtle Beach 7-7, Frewsburg 1-2.
