High School Sports

April 10, 2017 7:25 PM

High school roundup: Myrtle Beach softball slugs way past Frewsburg (N.Y.)

From staff reports

Softball

Myrtle Beach 12, Frewsburg (N.Y.) 6: McKenzie Coble drove in three runs to lead the Seahawks to a win in the Grand Strand Softball Classic.

Myrtle Beach

(10)10

100

0

12

13

2

Frewsburg

000

310

2

6

6

3

WP: Carly Grace Bodge. LP: Makena Adams. Top hitters: Myrtle Beach: Cayce Roberts 3-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; McKenzie Coble 2-5, 3 RBIs; Lindsey Coble 2-4, 3 runs; K.K. Brown-Spivey 2-3; Stevie Parker 2-4, 2 RBIs. Frewsburg: Ayla Bragg 2-3; Adams 2-4, 2B, 3B, 2 RBIs. Records: Myrtle Beach 7-7, Frewsburg 1-2.

