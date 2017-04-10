High school roundup: Myrtle Beach softball slugs way past Frewsburg (N.Y.)

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance' Pause

1:46 Mother of woman who overdosed on heroin calls for tougher laws

1:03 Celebrities, fans interact at Monday After the Masters

1:55 Residents weigh in on school board's proposed raises

0:51 Darius Rucker tees off at Hootie & the Blowfish celebrity pro-am event

1:16 Timeline: Coastal Carolina University cheerleading team investigation

1:13 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 4.10

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach