Myrtle Beach’s Grigg posts red number at Blue Jacket Invitational

It was a weekend to remember at Diamondback Golf Course in Loris for Holden Grigg.
The Myrtle Beach golfer finished 1-under par, including a 3-under 69 on the final day of competition at the Blue Jacket Invitational.
While Grigg walked away with medalist honors and led his team to a second place finish, it was another shade of Seahawks flying highest Sunday afternoon.
Hilton Head Island walked away with the tournament championship, finishing with a team total of 611. Myrtle Beach finished second with a combined total of 618.
Travis Mancill led the way for the Hilton Head Island, winding up behind Grigg for second place overall with a 3-under 147.
North Myrtle Beach’s McClure Thompson earned third place honors individually, this after shooting a 6-over 150 over the tournament’s two days. The Chiefs finished fourth overall at the event, finishing six shots behind Lancaster’s combined result of 633.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII
Blue Jacket Invitational
At Diamondback Golf Course, Loris
Top 3 individually— Holden Grigg, Myrtle Beach (74-69 — 143); Travis Mancill, Hilton Head Island (72-75 — 147); McClure Thompson, North Myrtle Beach (73-77 — 150)
Team results — Hilton Head Island 611; Myrtle Beach 618; Lancaster 633; North Myrtle Beach A 639; Wando 642; Waccamaw 645; St. James 678; Carolina Forest 678; Socastee 690; Fort Dorchester 690; North Myrtle Beach B 707; May River 721; Conway 755; Aynor 757; Chapin 799; Loris 861
Comments