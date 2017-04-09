Mingo Bay Classic offers pair of spring break pastimes — the beach and baseball

What better place to spend spring break than at the ballpark?
Attracting dozens of high school baseball clubs to the Grand Strand each spring, the Mingo Bay Classic gets underway on Monday morning. The 26th renewal of the event, this year’s batch features teams from locales up and down the eastern U.S.
Separated into two weeks of competition, 10 states will be represented in this week’s opening session.
Seven Horry County clubs — Aynor, Carolina Forest, Conway, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Socastee and St. James — are competing and playing host. Loris and Waccamaw will play in the second week of the Mingo Bay Classic, but are also playing host to games in the first grouping.
A good collection of clubs join them for the first week of Mingo Bay competition.
Defending tourney champion High Point Christian (N.C.) returns, featuring Duke commit Josh Nifong. Last year’s North Carolina Class 3A runner-up Topsail also will be here for the showcase, led by Clemson commit Sam Hall.
Coastal Carolina fans will get a first look at a future Chanticleer, as right-hander and middle infielder Shaddon Peavyhouse and his Unicoi County (Tenn.) teammates descend on the Grand Strand. A pair of Virginia powerhouses are also slated to take part in this year’s fete, as Battlefield (Haymarket, Va.) and Greenbrier Christian will represent the Commonwealth State at the Mingo Bay Classic.
Other notable teams taking part in this week’s grouping include R.J. Reynolds (Winston-Salem, N.C.), Williamsport (Pa.), Cherry Hill East (N.J.), Horseheads (N.Y.) and Ocean Lakes (Va.).
Play will begin Monday through Wednesday at 11 a.m., with organizers hoping the day’s final contests starting no later than 6 p.m. Semifinal games will take place Thursday at 10 a.m., with tourney title games the following morning at 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
The final week of Mingo Bay competition will feature 52 teams, with games played at seven sites in Georgetown and Horry counties.
Loris, Georgetown and Waccamaw will make up the local contingent in the second session. Other South Carolina clubs set to join them on the coast include SCISA’s Wilson Hall, Kings Academy, Pee Dee Academy and Robert E. Lee, as well as public schools such as Westwood, Lake City, Liberty and Lakewood.
Led by senior All-American and Mississippi State commit Quentin Holmes, McClancy (N.Y.) returns for another stint in the Mingo Bay Classic. North Stafford (Va.), Hurricane (W. Va.), Canfield (Ohio), Cherokee (N.J.), Martinsburg (W. Va.) and Maiden (N.C.) will also be in the bunch.
Mingo Bay’s second session will have a 10 a.m. start Tuesday, April 18 through Thursday, April 20. Semifinal games will be contested Friday, April 21, with title games the following day.
A full schedule for the Mingo Bay Classic can be found at its website, www.mingobaybaseball.com. Admission is $5 per contest.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII
