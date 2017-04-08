St. James’ Myers posts ‘elite’ result at Bojangles’ Classic

Tabbed as elite track and field talents, a select group from the Grand Strand showcased their wares Saturday at the Bojangles’ Classic.
Formerly known as the Taco Bell Invitational, it was held Friday and Saturday at Spring Valley High School in Columbia. The Classic features more than 2,800 athletes from 233 schools, representing 12 states ranging from New York to Florida.
St. James’ Trey Myers posted the area’s best finish, claiming third in the 400-meter final by crossing the line just shy of the 55-second mark. He also participated in the 110-meter hurdles event, claiming 15th (15.24 seconds).
Waccamaw’s Briley Arnold also fared rather well at the event, claiming fifth in the 400-meter hurdles (1:04.12). She also competed in the 100-meter hurdles event, completing it in 16.55 seconds.
Warriors seventh-grader Annabelle Scurry was invited to the Classic, finishing 38th in the mile-run (5:33.71). Jackson Junkins of Waccamaw also took part in the weekend’s festivities, running in the boys’ 200- and 400-meter run.
Three Socastee boys track athletes competed in Columbia this weekend, with Aeneas Greene running in the 400 meters, and Lucas Davis in the 800-meter run. Elijah Lawson competed in both the 800-meter and mile runs.
The Braves’ Brianna Young took part in the girls’ shot put and discus events.
BOJANGLE’S CLASSIC RESULTS
Boys results
Lucas Davis, Socastee: Ran 2:10.02 in 800-meter run
Aeneas Greene, Socastee: Ran 51.82 seconds in 400-meter run
Jackson Junkins, Waccamaw: Ran 23.64 seconds in 200-meter dash, and 52.24 seconds in 400-meter run
Elijah Lawson, Socastee: Ran 2:10.82 in 800-meter run, and 4:47.90 in mile-run
Trey Myers, St. James: Claimed third in 400-meter hurdles with time of 54.54 seconds, and 15th in 110-meter hurdles final (15.24 seconds)
Girls results
Briley Arnold, Waccamaw: Finished fifth in 400-meter hurdles final with 1:04.12, and ran 16.55 seconds in 100-meter hurdles.
Annabelle Scurry, Waccamaw: Ran 5:33.71 in mile-run
Brianna Young, Socastee: Finished seventh in discus event with throw of 128 feet, 3 inches. Also threw for 32 feet in shot put event.
