Sun News Top 5 baseball poll: Myrtle Beach proving youth has little to do with skill

Despite a litany of duties following a Myrtle Beach High win on the gridiron this past fall, longtime baseball coach Tim Christy still had plenty of time to talk about his team’s prospects for the upcoming 2017 campaign.
“You don’t want to come see us,” he joked. “We’re so, so young … there’s nothing for you to come see.”
Guess the Seahawks skipper’s Lou Holtz impersonation was in midseason form, because he obviously knew something most did not.
Holding a 6-0 mark in Region VII-4A play, the Seahawks’ magic number to clinch a league title is one. In the meantime, they’ll settle for another title — No. 1 in the latest area baseball poll conducted by The Sun News.
“We really like this team,” Christy said following a recent win over North Myrtle Beach. “Every night, our goal is to come out and throw strikes and play great defense. We feel any time we are able to do throw strikes and play great defense we have a chance to win.”
The most prominent sign of a club built for the long haul is one with a dominant pitching staff. Myrtle Beach checks that box, blessed with ample arms.
One no-hitter in a season is considered a luxury. Two? That’s just filthy.
Last month, pitchers Lawson Cribb and Tyler Burgess combined for an abbreviated no-hitter in a 16-0 win over Wilson. A few weeks later, teammate Cameron Bodge repeated the feat, dominating the Tigers en route to a no-no of his own in a 4-0 Seahawks win.
But it hasn’t just been the Myrtle Beach pitchers who have risen to the occasion, the entire lineup pulling its weight when asked.
“Every night, it is someone else. This is a selfless, selfless group of guys,” Christy said. “Unselfish, not jealous of who gets the credit because everyone is going to get the credit on a different night.”
The Sun News Top 5 Baseball Poll
1. Myrtle Beach (10-4, 6-0 Region VII-4A): Magic number to clinch Region VII-4A crown is down to one, following a 6-5 win over St. James to earn season sweep.
2. North Myrtle Beach (10-3, 5-2 Region VII-4A): Comeback victory over Marlboro County and a romp over Wilson keep Chiefs in running for Region VII-4A title.
3. Waccamaw (10-6, 6-2 Region VI-3A): Complete games by Jaret Montenery and Josh Monroe have the Warriors sitting atop Region VI-3A with two to go.
4. Aynor (9-4, 5-3 Region VI-3A): Blue Jackets have won five of their last seven games. Unfortunately, both losses have come to Region VI-3A foe Waccamaw.
5. Carolina Forest (10-8, 3-6 Region VI-5A): Panthers’ shot at playoff berth will come down to an April 18 showdown with Conway.
