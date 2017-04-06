High school roundup: Big sixth inning allows St. James to pick up first region win

BASEBALL
(At) Aynor 2, Georgetown 1: Though too close for comfort, the Blue Jackets were able to earn a Region VI-3A win by the narrowest of margins.
Down a pair of runs, Georgetown scratched one across in the seventh to cut the gap in half. But that’s as close as they would get, as Nick Fowler put the finishing touches on a complete game effort.
The Aynor hurler threw 112 pitches, 64 of which went for strikes. He struck out nine and walked three, scattering three hits as well.
Seth Ward and Hayden Franklin both wound up 2-for-3 for the night in a winning effort.
Clay Prudhomme was 2-for-3 with a run scored for Georgetown.
WP: Nick Fowler LP: Matthew Owens
Waccamaw 8, (at) Loris 0: Josh Monroe went the distance, scattering six hits and yielding no runs, allowing the Warriors to keep pace in Region VI-3A.
The Waccamaw hurler threw 103 pitches, striking out 11 Lion batters.
Jaret Montenery was 2-for-2 with three runs scored and an RBI. His brother, Luke, was 2-for-4 with two runs on the night.
Miller Brinson was 1-for-4 with three runs batted in for the Warriors.
Athan Aftosmes and Trey Stewart each collected two hits in a losing effort for Loris.
WP: Josh Monroe LP: Tanner Kennedy
(At) St. James 9, Marlboro County 6: Needing to score a win to keep its playoff hopes alive, the Sharks scored three runs in the sixth to break a 6-6 tie.
An error by Marlboro County allowed Andrew Leo to score the go-ahead run, while a Kyler Ham base hit brought Anthony Peck home to extend the St. James lead to two. Later in the inning, a bunt single by Cole Prosser brought Ham in, further padding the Sharks lead.
Taking the mound in the second following a rough start for St. James pitchers, Peck pitched the final six innings to pick up the victory. He struck out four batters, while allowing two runs on five hits.
WP: Anthony Peck LP: Clint English
North Myrtle Beach 9, Wilson 0: The Chiefs scored five runs in the third to break things open in the win.
Colin Cordera was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and four batted in. Dylan Doolittle, Craig Matta, Dalton Simpson and Taylor Houia also collected two hits in a winning effort for North Myrtle Beach.
Cole Gasque pitched six innings for the Chiefs, giving up two hits and no runs while striking out five for the win.
WP: Cole Gasque LP: Turbeville
Sumter 5, (at) Conway 2: The Region VI-5A leaders completed a sweep of the Tigers with the win.
Carolina Forest 7, (at) Socastee 2: Panthers keep playoff hopes alive with victory over rival Socastee.
SOFTBALL
North Myrtle Beach 12, (at) Wilson 2: Cissy Doolittle struck out nine Wilson batters as the Chiefs claimed an easy win.
North Myrtle Beach did most of its damage in the second and fifth innings, scoring four and seven runs, respectively.
Andie Crimminger was 3-for-4 with a home run and four runs batted in. Also doing their part was Emmalee Ballard and Myatt Hardwick, both of whom went 2-for-3 on the night.
WP: Cissy Doolittle LP: Peyton McLeod
(At) Aynor 5, Georgetown 0: The Blue Jackets crept closer to a Region VI-3A title with a shutout of Georgetown.
Brook Elliott pitched a complete game, striking out nine and scattering six hits.
She received more than enough help from her teammates in the win, as Layna Johnson went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs batted in. Kayden Ray was 3-for-4 in the game with an RBI, while Hannah Page and Blair Gasque were both collected two hits in the game.
WP: Brook Elliott (5-0) LP: Meredith Venters
(At) Conway 5, Sumter 4: On senior night, it was an eighth grader that provided the biggest moment.
McKynzie Krajc hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh, allowing the Tigers to walk-off with a win over Sumter. It was the latest chapter in a magical season for the program, which earned a region title earlier this week.
“It’s a wave ... we’re just trying to ride it for as long as we can,” said Conway softball coach Mike Skipper said.
Krajc was 2-for-3, with a home run and three runs batted in. Joining her in the hit parade was Taylor Richardson, Neci Hemingway and Chelsea Mitchell, each of which collected two hits in the game as well.
WP: Neci Hemingway LP: Hannah Bettencourt
(At) St. James 13, Marlboro County 3: The Sharks continue to roll past Region VII-4A competition, this time disposing of an overmatched Marlboro County squad.
Kenly Daves was 2-for-3 with two runs and three RBIs. Lindsey Burdette and Dominique Gross each collected two hits, scored a pair of runs and had an RBI in the win.
WP: Brooks Spiva LP: B. Gray
(At) Socastee 7, Carolina Forest 6: Loganne Bolinger’s single in the bottom of the seventh allowed the Braves to walkoff with a hard-earned win over crosstown rival Carolina Forest.
A game that featured 33 hits, it was Socastee’s that counted most as it scored four runs in crunch time to pull off the victory.
WP: Hailey LeDuc LP: Catie McGovern
(At) Green Sea Floyds 15, Mullins 1: The Trojans cruised past Mullins on Thursday.
BOYS GOLF
Led by Braeden Barnett, a consistent effort across the board allowed Aynor to scoot just past competition Thursday at Diamondback Golf Course in Loris.
Also part of the event was North Myrtle Beach, Loris and South Columbus (N.C.).
Barnett shot an overall 38 on the day to lead the Blue Jackets.
North Myrtle Beach’s McClure Thompson had the best round of them all, shooting a 36 to earn medalist honors.
Team scores: Aynor 168, North Myrtle Beach 171, South Columbus 171, Loris 192.
AYN: Braeden Barnett 38, Owen Barnhill 42, Dalton Gasque 44, Railey Smith 44.
NMB: McClure Thompson 36, Matthew Simoncini 44, Frank Miller 45, Joseph Parisi 46.
SCHS: Wesley Bryant 37, Anthony Cartrette 43, Landon Rising 43, Hugh Smith 48.
LOR: Lukas Little 43, Max Day 47, Dawson Pickford 50, Chessa Lee 52.
BOYS SOCCER
North Myrtle Beach 3, (at) Wilson 1: The Chiefs’ three second half goals proved more than enough to earn a result on Thursday night.
GIRLS SOCCER
(At) Socastee 5, Carolina Forest 0: Mellette Mackie and Katelyn Price each scored two goals, with Haley Altman also hitting the back of the net for the Braves in a rout of Carolina Forest.
Altman, along with Haley Boggs, Melissa Garcia and Rosie Serradimigni each had assists. Mackenzie Runyon had seven saves in a winning effort for the Braves, who moved to 12-1 overall and 9-0 in Region VI-5A.
North Myrtle Beach 6, (at) Wilson 0: Hadley Hudson netted a hat trick to lead the Chiefs to an easy win over Wilson.
Also scoring for North Myrtle Beach was Brooke Kennedy, Taylor Monahan and Jenna Berger.
Goalkeeper Jordan Hernandez had five saves in a winning effort.
TRACK AND FIELD
North Myrtle Beach girls win four-team meet
Team scores: North Myrtle Beach 104, St. James 86, Carolina Forest 79, Myrtle Beach 0.
Girls
3,200-meter relay: NMB, 11:27; 100-high hurdles: Alexus Alston (STJ), 15.49 sec; 100-meter dash: Alexus Alston (STJ), 12.6; 1,600-meter run: Wilson Jenerette (NMB), 5:51; 400-meter relay: NMB 52.09 sec; 400-meter run: Ka’Mauri Humes (STJ), 1:03.9; 400-meter hurdles: Alexus Alston (STJ), 1:11; 800-meter run: Barbosa (NMB), 2:31; 200-meter dash: Ka’Mauri Humes (STJ), 26.8 sec; 3,200-meter run: Wilson Jenerette (NMB), 12:46; 1,600-meter relay: STJ, 4:31; Discus: K. Matthews (CF), 87 feet, 10 inches; High jump: J. Marlowe (CF), 4 feet, 6 inches; Shot put: S. Parker (NMB), 32 feet.
