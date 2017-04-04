High School Sports

April 4, 2017 8:07 PM

High school roundup: North Myrtle Beach softball cruises to win

From staff reports

Baseball

(At) Waccamaw 4, Aynor 2: Jaret Montenery struck out six batters in six innings to lead the Warriors to a win over the Blue Jackets.

Aynor

000

020

0

2

6

6

Waccamaw

102

010

x

4

5

1

WP: Jaret Montenery (4-2). LP: Ridge Richardson. Top hitters: Aynor: Walt Richardson 1-3, 2B, RBI, run; Seth Ward 2-3, RBI; Luke Martin 2-2; Hayden Franklin 1-3. Waccamaw: McKinley Grooms 2-2, BB, run; Montenery 2-2, HBP, run; Alex Nash 1-3, RBI. Records: Aynor 4-3 Region VI-3A, Waccamaw 9-6 (5-2 Region VI-3A)

(At) Lake City 4, Georgetown 2: The Bulldogs came up short against the Panthers.

Georgetown

200

000

0

2

4

3

Lake City

004

000

0

4

6

0

WP: Chris Burnett. LP: Tyler McAlister. Top hitters: Georgetown: McAlister 1-3; Pearson Adams 1-2; Drew Williams 1-3, 2 RBIs; run; Pep Jordan 1-2.

Johnsonville 15, (at) Carvers Bay 0 (3): The Flashes routed the Bears.

Johnsonville

5(10)0

15

15

0

CB

000

0

2

3

WP: Davis. LP: Jeremy Avant. Top hitters: Carvers Bay John Weatherford 1-1; Reed Dennis 1-1.

Softball

(At) North Myrtle Beach 11, Marlboro County 1: The Chiefs routed the Bulldogs

MC

001

000

0

1

2

3

NMB

422

210

0

11

8

2

WP: Doolittle. LP: Norris. Top hitters: . NMB: E Ballard 2-4, double, McCormick 2-3. Records: NMB 6-5 (3-3 Region VII-4A).

Aynor 16, (at) Waccamaw 0 (5): Layna Johnson and Emily Squires combined for a shutout on the mound and several Blue Jackets contributed at the plate as Aynor won big.

Aynor

073

42

16

18

0

Waccamaw

000

00

0

3

4

WP: Layna Johnson (4-1). LP: Kaylee Jordan. S: Emily Squires. Top hitters: Aynor: Hannah Page 3-4, 3 RBIs; Katie Gunter 2-3, RBI; Morgan Richardson 2-3, RBI; Blair Gasque 2-4, 2 RBIs; Taylor Charlton 2-2, 2 RBIs. Waccamaw: Logan Howard 1-3; Peyton Strickland 1-2; Mariah Butler 1-2. Records: Aynor 8-1 (7-0 Region VI-3A).

Socastee 5, (at) Sumter 2: Hailey LeDuc had three hits and also pitched for the win.

Socastee

300

010

1

5

14

1

Sumter

200

000

0

2

6

3

WP: Hailey LeDuc. LP: H. Bettencourt. Top hitters: Socastee: Haleigh Smith 2-4; Abby Dugan 1-4, RBI; LeDuc 3-4, 2 runs; Maidson Myers 1-3, RBI, run; Presley Keays 4-1, run; Loganne Bolinger 1-4, RBI; Morgan Myers 3-4, RBI; Jay Wrightsman 2-3.

Boys golf

Holden Grigg shot a 1-over 37 to earn medalist honors and lead Myrtle Beach to a win over Aynor at Diamondback.

Team scores: Myrtle Beach 161, Aynor 174.

Myrtle Beach: Holden Grigg 37, Dock Jarmen 40, Keegan Vaughn 42, Seth Boyce 42.

Aynor: Braeden Barnett 40, Dalton Gasque 43, Hayes Spires 45, Owen Barnhill 46.

Girls soccer

North Myrtle Beach 8, (at) Marlboro County 0: Jenna Berger and Hadley Hudson each had two goals to lead the Chiefs.

Goals: NMB: Jenna Berger 2, Hadley Hudson 2, Jordan Berger 1, Renea Urbaniak 1, Emma Delaney 1, Brooke Kennedy 1.

Assists: NMB: Delaney 2, Allie Mitchell 1, Taylor Monahan 1, Kennedy 1, Eden Fowler 1.

Goalies: NMB: Jordan Hernandez (3 saves).

High School Sports

