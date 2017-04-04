High school roundup: North Myrtle Beach softball cruises to win

Baseball
(At) Waccamaw 4, Aynor 2: Jaret Montenery struck out six batters in six innings to lead the Warriors to a win over the Blue Jackets.
Aynor
000
020
0
—
2
6
6
Waccamaw
102
010
x
—
4
5
1
WP: Jaret Montenery (4-2). LP: Ridge Richardson. Top hitters: Aynor: Walt Richardson 1-3, 2B, RBI, run; Seth Ward 2-3, RBI; Luke Martin 2-2; Hayden Franklin 1-3. Waccamaw: McKinley Grooms 2-2, BB, run; Montenery 2-2, HBP, run; Alex Nash 1-3, RBI. Records: Aynor 4-3 Region VI-3A, Waccamaw 9-6 (5-2 Region VI-3A)
(At) Lake City 4, Georgetown 2: The Bulldogs came up short against the Panthers.
Georgetown
200
000
0
—
2
4
3
Lake City
004
000
0
—
4
6
0
WP: Chris Burnett. LP: Tyler McAlister. Top hitters: Georgetown: McAlister 1-3; Pearson Adams 1-2; Drew Williams 1-3, 2 RBIs; run; Pep Jordan 1-2.
Johnsonville 15, (at) Carvers Bay 0 (3): The Flashes routed the Bears.
Johnsonville
5(10)0
—
15
15
0
CB
000
—
0
2
3
WP: Davis. LP: Jeremy Avant. Top hitters: Carvers Bay John Weatherford 1-1; Reed Dennis 1-1.
Softball
(At) North Myrtle Beach 11, Marlboro County 1: The Chiefs routed the Bulldogs
MC
001
000
0
—
1
2
3
NMB
422
210
0
—
11
8
2
WP: Doolittle. LP: Norris. Top hitters: . NMB: E Ballard 2-4, double, McCormick 2-3. Records: NMB 6-5 (3-3 Region VII-4A).
Aynor 16, (at) Waccamaw 0 (5): Layna Johnson and Emily Squires combined for a shutout on the mound and several Blue Jackets contributed at the plate as Aynor won big.
Aynor
073
42
—
16
18
0
Waccamaw
000
00
—
0
3
4
WP: Layna Johnson (4-1). LP: Kaylee Jordan. S: Emily Squires. Top hitters: Aynor: Hannah Page 3-4, 3 RBIs; Katie Gunter 2-3, RBI; Morgan Richardson 2-3, RBI; Blair Gasque 2-4, 2 RBIs; Taylor Charlton 2-2, 2 RBIs. Waccamaw: Logan Howard 1-3; Peyton Strickland 1-2; Mariah Butler 1-2. Records: Aynor 8-1 (7-0 Region VI-3A).
Socastee 5, (at) Sumter 2: Hailey LeDuc had three hits and also pitched for the win.
Socastee
300
010
1
—
5
14
1
Sumter
200
000
0
—
2
6
3
WP: Hailey LeDuc. LP: H. Bettencourt. Top hitters: Socastee: Haleigh Smith 2-4; Abby Dugan 1-4, RBI; LeDuc 3-4, 2 runs; Maidson Myers 1-3, RBI, run; Presley Keays 4-1, run; Loganne Bolinger 1-4, RBI; Morgan Myers 3-4, RBI; Jay Wrightsman 2-3.
Boys golf
Holden Grigg shot a 1-over 37 to earn medalist honors and lead Myrtle Beach to a win over Aynor at Diamondback.
Team scores: Myrtle Beach 161, Aynor 174.
Myrtle Beach: Holden Grigg 37, Dock Jarmen 40, Keegan Vaughn 42, Seth Boyce 42.
Aynor: Braeden Barnett 40, Dalton Gasque 43, Hayes Spires 45, Owen Barnhill 46.
Girls soccer
North Myrtle Beach 8, (at) Marlboro County 0: Jenna Berger and Hadley Hudson each had two goals to lead the Chiefs.
Goals: NMB: Jenna Berger 2, Hadley Hudson 2, Jordan Berger 1, Renea Urbaniak 1, Emma Delaney 1, Brooke Kennedy 1.
Assists: NMB: Delaney 2, Allie Mitchell 1, Taylor Monahan 1, Kennedy 1, Eden Fowler 1.
Goalies: NMB: Jordan Hernandez (3 saves).
