Carolina Forest’s Moss granted release from scholarship, reopens recruitment

Time to play the game … again.
After signing with the Youngstown State men’s hoops program this past fall, Carolina Forest basketball standout Duane Moss officially requested his release from the school on Monday. According to the Panthers senior, Youngstown State has obliged, thus reopening his recruitment process.
“I had a relationship with the old staff that’s no longer there,” he said. “So if I’m going to give them the same opportunity to recruit me, I’m going to give everyone the same chance, because I’m back to not knowing where I’ll end up.”
In his last full season at Carolina Forest, Moss averaged 13.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. He spent the large share of the 2016-17 basketball campaign on the bench, a nagging back injury the culprit.
Moss chose the Penguins over Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Middle Tennessee and South Carolina, among others. His commitment began to waver last month, though, when longtime Youngstown State men’s hoops coach Jerry Slocum retired.
A veteran of 42 years on the bench, he spent the final dozen at the school, winning 723 games — second most in program history. In his final season, the Penguins finished 13-21, including a 5-13 record in Horizon League play.
Former Fairmont State basketball coach Jerrod Calhoun formally took on the coaching job at Youngstown State late last month. Moss said he spoke with the new Penguins head man during a recent trip to Phoenix, Az.
“They did understand why I requested (release from a scholarship) and they are going to cooperate,” he said. “They are going to recruit me as well as other schools.”
Ink barely dry on his release, Moss said he has yet to hear from programs seeking his services, though the Carolina Forest standout expects that to change rather soon.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @JoeLHughesII
