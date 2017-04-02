New year, same result: Socastee tops rival Myrtle Beach for Soccer at the Beach crown

Pride tends to be more than enough reason for boys soccer rivals Myrtle Beach and Socastee to scratch tooth and nail on the pitch.
Add a beautiful trophy and a tournament championship to the mix, and an already fierce rivalry ramps up to a fever pitch.
Almost a calendar year after the Horry County powerhouses met in the Soccer at Beach final, they were at it again Sunday afternoon in pursuit of a precious piece of hardware and — most importantly — bragging rights.
New year, same result.
For the second straight year, Socastee left with the tourney title, claiming a 2-0 win over Myrtle Beach.
“It’s really good, because we didn’t play all that great, but we still found a way to win,” said Socastee coach Bryan Owen. “Earlier in the season, both St. James and Myrtle Beach both beat us, as they found a way to win and they wanted it more. Today, it was us who found a way to win.”
Each playing their fourth game in three days, it was the Braves who seized control early on, as a header by left midfielder Josh Mackie got past Myrtle Beach net minder William Mendoza.
Both sides had their share of chances throughout, though, each seeing a number of opportunities miss their mark.
Myrtle Beach’s best opportunity came with 10 minutes left, when a free kick drifted wide left past the net. Minutes later, Socastee put a bow on a tourney championship as captain Chris Matlashewski’s goal put it up 2-0.
“It was that type of game … they got opportunities, and we got our opportunities as well,” said Myrtle Beach boys soccer coach Jason Himmelsbach. “It just happened that theirs’ went in. (Socastee) is a good team, one we believe will contend for a state championship. To hang with them, I feel our team got a lot better (Sunday).”
Socastee goaltender Josh Cetin stopped nine Myrtle Beach shots en route to a clean sheet. For the tournament, he allowed only one goal.
The clubs return to league play this week, with the Seahawks hosting St. James in a pivotal Region VII-4A clash. Meanwhile, Socastee will travel to Conway.
St. James 5, Oceanside Collegiate 2: The Sharks rebounded Sunday to claim third place in the Soccer at the Beach tournament.
Garrett Greene scored two goals and notched an assist in the match, while Luke Williams was credited with a goal and an assist of his own. Dalton Arseneau and Addison Bryant also had goals.
Goalie Max Davila wound up with five saves in a winning effort.
Joe L. Hughes II
